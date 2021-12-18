Matrix Resurrections, that’s why Keanu Reeves prefers Neo to John Wick

The fourth film in the Matrix saga will focus on a love story, the one between Neo and Trinity. Here are the words of Keanu Reeves on the film due out in January 2022

Covid prevented the realization of Keanu Day, or rather the arrival at the cinema, on the same day as Matrix 4 and John Wick 4. The Hollywood star has passed from one set to another but, despite this, the releases on the big screen they are far apart from each other. The fourth chapter of the assassin saga will arrive in fact on May 27, 2022. As for the new adventure of Lana Wachowski, however, it will inaugurate the new year, finding space in the hallJanuary 1, 2022.

Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves reveals the craziest scene There is no reason to have to choose one of the two characters. You can happily love them both, especially now that their looks look incredibly alike. In fact, having to move from one role to another, so as to shoot them on schedule, it goes without saying that we preferred to opt for a very similar aesthetic characterization. We will therefore see a Neo with long hair and a manicured beard, as evidenced by the various teasers and trailers published. But the question is: does Keanu Reeves prefer Neo or John Wick?

Keanu Reeves prefers Neo



Constantine, Keanu Reeves still wants a new movie During the promotion of Matrix Resurrections, a fan forced the actor to choose between his two most famous characters: “Who would you rather be in real life, Neo or John Wick?“. Keanu Reeves tried to give an honest answer and here’s what his thinking is. “There is a lot to be said about both of them. Since we’re talking about Matrix Resurrections, I don’t think John Wick would mind my answer. I think he would understand. I guess having the chance to be with Trinity and find out what their life would be like together is something John Wick would say, ‘I’ve got your back.’

The best films to see in theaters and streaming in December. PHOTO The fourth chapter of the Matrix saga will give a lot of relevance to the relationship between Neo and Trinity. This was confirmed by Keanu Reeves himself, interviewed by Entertainment Weekly: “When Lana Wachowski contacted me, she explained to me that she had in mind a story centered around the characters of Neo and Trinity. Something that seemed really exciting to me. Basically, Neo is given a second chance in life. Something that also happens to the only person who has ever truly loved. The depth behind the reason this film was made is precisely that it is one love story“.