Matrix Resurrections, the film with Keanu Reeves will be forbidden to minors

Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the film saga starring Keanu Reeves, has been classified as Rated R, therefore forbidden to unaccompanied minors due to its violent scenes.

More than a surprise, it is a confirmation: Matrix Resurrections continues the tradition of the saga starring Keanu Reeves, and falls under the classification Rated R according to the Motion Picture Association, due to its violent and adult-only content.

As Collider also reports, the fourth installment of Neo’s adventures contains enough violence and strong enough language to bypass PC 13 and be forbidden to a lesser audience.

This is not an unexpected decision, considering that the Matrix, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions also fell into the same category, but the news reinvigorates the idea that it won’t stray that far from the original trilogy.

Also because, in addition to some of its protagonists such as Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhard, in Matrix Resurrections we will see Lana Wachowski returning to direct and screenplay (and of course to production).

“In a world where two realities coexist – the everyday one and what lies beyond it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice, albeit an illusion, is still the only way out of the Matrix, which is now stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.“.

Matrix Resurrections will arrive on January 1, 2022 in Italian cinemas.