Matrix Resurrections: the impact of the franchise on pop culture in a new featurette

After giving us the first official trailer of Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the saga of “The Matrix”, Warner Bros. has released a new featurette of the film that we all await with a mixture of anxiety and fear (the danger of it being a “filth” is still high).

In the behind-the-scenes video, which we can admire below, Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss as they talk about the legacy of the franchise and their experience working with the films of the saga.

The legacy of the Matrix in pop culture

The two main actors, interpreters of Neo and Trinity respectively, reveal how being part of these productions has had a major impact on their lives.

To their reflections are added those Jessica Henwick And Neil Patrick Harris, newcomers to the cast of The Matrix who experience firsthand the influence the trilogy has had on pop culture and how the history of films and its incredibly crazy themes have changed people’s opinions on reality.

Synopsis, trailers and details of Matrix Resurrections

Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story that began in the first 1999 Matrix film. The film sees the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and deeper into the “rabbit hole”. A mind-blowing new adventure full of action and adrenaline, set in a familiar but even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all it takes to see the truth is to clear your mind.

In the film, as already mentioned, the protagonists of the original trilogy Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) will return, while we will find a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Among the other new entries, alongside the aforementioned Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris, we will find Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci And Daniel Bernhardt.

The direction is by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the film with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hermon.

Matrix Resurrections release date

With filming on the film that began in San Francisco in February 2020, stopped in March due to the pandemic and resumed in August in Berlin, the film is now in the final stages of production, with the film set to debut in the US on December 22, 2021.