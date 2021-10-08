Matrix Resurrections, the legacy of the saga according to the cast: VIDEO

Created in 1999 by the Wachowski sisters, “The Matrix” holds a specific place in the history of the seventh art and, to this day, its influence extends far beyond the big screen. The first title, which landed in Italian cinemas in May 1999, marked the transition between the old and the new millennium, becoming a cornerstone in the story of the impact of the technological revolution that transformed the lives of the Western world. With its description of the imaginary of humanity on the threshold of the two thousand, “The Matrix” has become a powerful costume phenomenon . A new official video, released by Warner Bros, contains the interviews of the main interpreters of the film saga questioned on the impact of the first title on their lives, professional and otherwise.

The cast talks about “The Matrix” (1999)

“It is not possible to quantify how much the world has changed,” says Jessica Henwick who we will see in the next chapter of “The Matrix”. Daniel Bernhardt (in the film as Agent Johnson) admits to having seen and reviewed it. Neil Patrick Harris, also one of the new entries, underlines the visual impact of the film, which has set new standards for the special effects of the films to come, from sequences with chases, to explosions, to the iconic slow motion scenes. The film certainly prompted reflection on what is real and what is not, Priyanka Chopra points out in the video. Jonathan Groff echoes her stating that he does not remember what life was like before the advent of the “Matrix” universe. But the interviews underline how much, regardless of the memories of the individual actors who have benefited from unprecedented popularity from participating in the project, “Matrix” has affected the language and use of certain terminology by the general public, and how much some scenes have become part of the collective imagination and pop culture (and here the reference to the famous sequence of the choice between the blue pill and the red one is practically a must). The video can only end with a heartfelt thanks from Keanu Reeves who admits that “The Matrix” has literally changed his life.