Matrix Resurrections, the official plot talks about a “stronger and more dangerous” system

Those who do not remember the story of Neo well can refresh their memory with a summary of the Matrix saga in ten minutes, so as not to be caught unprepared for the release of Matrix Resurrections. Warner Bros. has released the official synopsis of the fourth installment of the franchise, and we can get a little more precise idea of ​​what the plot will be.

The new film will be in American cinemas and on HBO Max starting December 22, while in Italy we will see it from January 1, 2022.

The synopsis of Matrix Resurrections reads: “In a world made up of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. “

In recent days, a new official Matrix Resurrections footage has further raised the expectations of fans for the fourth chapter, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss they return in the roles of Neo and Trinity, and as we saw in the trailer, Neo is living a seemingly normal life in San Francisco like Thomas Anderson. We will also see Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson.

Among the new entries of Matrix Resurrections instead there are Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Morpheus.