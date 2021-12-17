Matrix Resurrections, the sequel with Keanu Reeves is passed or rejected? Talk the press

The first official reactions a Matrix Resurrections, fourth film in the sci-fi / action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, have made their way online in hours after the world premiere held in Los Angeles concluded.

After seeing the new Matrix Resurrections poster, then, fans can start wondering: the sequel with Keanu Reeves was either passed or failed by American critics? At the time of this writing the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator still reports zero articles uploaded to its database, so there is no official score for Lana Wachowski’s film yet. However, several members of the Hollywood press have reacted to the first screening of the film by expressing their opinion on social media, and as usual we have tried to put together the most explanatory tweets.

For example, some have defined Matrix Resurrections ‘a giant middle finger to blockbusters based on non-original IPs’, while others have even bothered with the word ‘perfect’. In other posts, we read that the film is ‘a significant addition to the entire franchise, capable of evolving the entire concept of the Matrix ‘, or that it is an’ innovative film ‘, animated by chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments. The film, we recall, will be released in Italy from 1 January 2022. For other readings, you know that Keanu Reeves jumped 20 times from a 46-story building for a Matrix Resurrections stunt?