Matrix Resurrections: the unedited photos of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and the new characters

Matrix Resurrections will arrive in cinemas in a few weeks and the protagonists Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss have been portrayed for the cover of Entertainment Weekly magazine and in some photo unpublished taken from the awaited fourth chapter of the saga.

The magazine, between the pages, shared some curiosities about the sequel and remembered the great friendship existing between the interpreters of Neo and Trinity.

Keanu Reeves, speaking of why he agreed to star in Matrix Resurrections after two decades, said: “We’ve had filmmakers you wanted to say yes to. We had some material that you wanted to dedicate yourself to and to give your all for“.

Directing the fourth chapter is only Lana Wachowski after her sister Lilly has decided to devote herself to her studies and new projects.

The filmmaker also explained that the death of her parents and a close friend led her to think about the return of the saga: “I didn’t really know how to deal with that kind of pain. I hadn’t experienced it up close. I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, the two most important characters in my life“.

In The Matrix Resurrection Neo and Trinity appear to be alive, but with no memories of their past even though Neo seems to be tormented by them. For now, not many other details have been revealed so as not to spoil the surprise to viewers regarding the events brought to the big screen.

Among the new characters that will debut in the film, portrayed in the photos shared by Entertainment Weekly, there are Bugs played by Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the part of a different version of Morpheus, Jonathan Groff who will play a character who may be more than he shows.

The fourth chapter of the saga created by the Wachowski sisters is still shrouded in mystery: Warner Bros has not revealed many details regarding the plot of the new project. Matrix Resurrections has only a short synopsis for now: “In a world where there are two realities – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than before “.