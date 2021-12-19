News

Matrix Resurrections: the videos from the premiere of the film with Keanu Reeves

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

The US premiere of Matrix Resurrections was held in San Francisco: here is the full live stream of the event and the highlights in the official videos.

Director Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and the rest of the cast attended the US premiere of Matrix Resurrections, the new chapter of the historic science fiction saga arriving in cinemas on January 1st: here are the official videos from the red carpet, full of guests and previews. In addition we also show you a new spot, entitled “Back to life”.

Matrix Resurrections is the long-awaited fourth film in the iconic and groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. Directed by visionary director Lana Wachowski, the film once again reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

This is the official synopsis:
In a world divided between two realities – there is everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson must figure out whether to follow the white rabbit once again. You have to choose whether to stay outside or inside the Matrix, which has become stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

Read also:


Matrix Resurrections: the new character posters of Trinity, Morpheus and Bugs

Matrix Resurrections: the new character posters of Trinity, Morpheus and Bugs

Matrix Resurrections: unreleased footage in the new featurette from the film

Matrix Resurrections: unreleased footage in the new featurette from the film

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and the surprise proposal to return in the role of Neo

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and the surprise proposal to return in the role of Neo

Matrix Resurrections: Tom Hardy may appear with a cameo in the film

Matrix Resurrections: Tom Hardy may appear with a cameo in the film

Matrix Resurrections: The first clip of the film shows Neo and Morpheus

Matrix Resurrections: The first clip of the film shows Neo and Morpheus

Matrix Resurrections: the new trailer for the film

Matrix Resurrections: the new trailer for the film

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethereum and Bitcoin: like silver and gold?

October 13, 2021

Dwayne Johnson and daughter’s birthday | Cinema

23 hours ago

Meghan Markle, here’s the first photo with Kate Middleton (on the cover)

August 18, 2021

The films at the Ariston multiplex, until 8 September

August 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button