Matrix Resurrections: the videos from the premiere of the film with Keanu Reeves

The US premiere of Matrix Resurrections was held in San Francisco: here is the full live stream of the event and the highlights in the official videos.

Director Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and the rest of the cast attended the US premiere of Matrix Resurrections, the new chapter of the historic science fiction saga arriving in cinemas on January 1st: here are the official videos from the red carpet, full of guests and previews. In addition we also show you a new spot, entitled “Back to life”.

Matrix Resurrections is the long-awaited fourth film in the iconic and groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. Directed by visionary director Lana Wachowski, the film once again reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

This is the official synopsis:

In a world divided between two realities – there is everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson must figure out whether to follow the white rabbit once again. You have to choose whether to stay outside or inside the Matrix, which has become stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

