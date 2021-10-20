News

Matrix Resurrections, unveiled the rating of the sequel with Keanu Reeves: will it be PG13 or R?

The new storyline of Matrix Resurrections has anticipated new details on the highly anticipated sequel starring Keanu Reeves, but now the official classification has also been released.

As revealed in these minutes by the US press, in fact, Matrix Resurrections has been officially classified as rated-r by the Motion Picture Association. The motivations? The use of bad language and violence.

The classification of Matrix Resurrections shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering that each of the franchise’s three previous films – Matrix, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions – was rated R. In fact, Reloaded was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time for several years, until he was overtaken by the first Deadpool (the record was later broken by Deadpool 2, in turn surpassed by the Joker by Todd Phillips).

The fourth film in the Matrix saga will bring back Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, although with some differences: as we saw in the trailer for Matrix Resurrections, in fact, the two protagonists of the original trilogy seem not to remember what happened, and perhaps a new mysterious version of Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II) has all the answers they are looking for. The cast will return from previous films also Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian, while Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick will debut in the franchise.

The release date in Italian cinemas is set for January 1, 2022.

