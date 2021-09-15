Matrix Resurrections, will the first Matrix be a 90s film within the story?

We continue to talk about the highly anticipated Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski, fourth installment of the starring franchise Keanu Reeves of which the spectacular official trailer has recently arrived online, the same one that allowed us to take a very first look at the intriguing return of the Chosen.

As already pointed out in our analysis of the Matrix Resurrections trailer, there are several elements in the movie that would seem to suggest different metanarrative elements within the project, such as a sequence where we see projected on a wall the moment when Neo is awakened in the famous scene of the Red Pill or Blue Pill in the first and historic Matrix.

According to a theory that is now spreading very rapidly and brought back to America by Screenrant, the original Matrix in the official canon of Matrix Resurrections it could just be a famous 90s action movie. This, again according to the theory, would suggest that Neo is not the Chosen One but only an actor who within the Matrix achieved fame and success after taking part in the Matrix films in the late 90s and early 2000s.

There are several details taken into consideration for the postulancy: the modern and very chic apartment compared to what we saw in the first film of the saga, instead small and seedy and also the official synopsis that says that “Resurrections is a direct continuation from the story of the first Matrix“In this context, Thomas would be Neo’s alter-ego and successful actor, in fact, and the one we see on the big screen. played by Yahyah Adbdul-Mateen II would be the TRUE Morpheus, as well as the character of Jessica Henwick the REAL Trinity.

This is obviously a theory, but it remains fascinating. We remind you that the film will be released in Italian cinemas on 1 January 2022.

For further information, we refer you to the news on why Neo is still alive in Matrix Resurrections.