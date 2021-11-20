Matrix Revolutions / Su Italia 1 the film with Keanu Reeves third chapter of the saga

Matrix Revolutions, the film about Italia 1 directed by Andy and Larry Wachowski

‘Matrix Revolutions’ it goes airing today, November 20, 2021, starting from 2.30 pm on Italia 1, is the golden opportunity to end the trilogy broadcast by the Mediaset network pending the release of the new chapter, ‘Resurrection’, now ready to arrive in cinemas all over the world. Andy and Larry Wachowski are certainly among the visionary geniuses of modern cinema: the saga scripted and produced by them, as well as directed, starting from 1999, ‘Matrix’ is a fundamental chapter in the cinema relating to dystopian and apocalyptic science fiction.

Montecristo / Su Rete 4 the film based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas

Protagonist once again in the role of Neo we find Keanu Reeves who owes a lot to this saga. The film was released around the time Reevs was busy with blockbuster films such as’ Something’s Gotta Give (Something’s Gotta Give) ‘,’ Thumbsucker – Thumbsucker ‘or, previously, just before’ The Matrix Reloaded ‘,’ Sweet November – Sweet November ‘, a Reevs therefore between feelings and science fiction, the golden age, but also the beginning of a certain descent towards productions not at its height. The cast is also confirmed Laurence Fishburne in the role of Morpheus, Carrie-Anne Moss is always Trinity, the villaine of the Matrix world is also in this film Hugo Weaving, King Elrond in the saga of ‘The lord of the rings’ and of ‘The hobbit’ .

City of Crime / Streaming of the film on Rai 3: “tight manhunt” in Manhattan

Matrix Revolutions, the plot: a battle for survival

Let’s read the plot from Matrix Revolutions. The inhabitants of Zion are always at the center of the escalation in the war between man and machine, a battle for the survival of humankind that is desperate, but not impossible when viewed in the right key.

Neo in the real world is asleep, a kind of narcoleptic hypnosis that holds him prisoner, in the Matrix he is instead in a limbo of loneliness, a situation that is not easy to manage. The Merovingian keeps in check on a digital train Neo, thanks to the man on the train who does not give the man the possibility of escape, for this reason Morpheus and Trinity must interrogate the Oracle to find a solution to this desperate and complex situation. Everything is managed by the ‘agent Smith’ program, a kind of malicious software that deceives, makes existence in the Matrix complicated, points Neo as elected to keep away from the truth.

Survivor: The Martian / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 directed by Ridley Scott

Video, the trailer for the film “Matrix Revolutions”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED