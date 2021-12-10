Matrix The Awakening is the closest photorealistic experience ever made with a game engine

The face of Keanu Reeves that we see at the beginning of the new technological demo Matrix Awakens (The Awakening in the Italian version), shown for the first time at The Game Awards 2021, probably the closest point to photorealism we have ever had with an experience calculated in real time by a game engine, in this case Unreal Engine 5. Matrix Il Risveglio, in fact, a technological demo prepared by Epic Games to promote its latest graphics engine, which all owners of PlayStation 5 and of Xbox Series X or S they can download right away.

Matrix The Awakening at times photorealistic

Epic was not satisfied with showing the technologies inherent in Unreal Engine 5, but wanted to prepare a complete game world, with gameplay sequences and various types of interaction in the demo which can be completed in about 10 minutes and which you can also see summarized in a video that we report on this page. Not only that, even the dialogues are interesting, especially for fans of the Matrix imagery.

“They said your cryptic language was fine as long as there was some adrenaline too.” He says Trinity to Neo. And he: “You know something about this?”, and Trinity: “It should all be a little … surreal”, that is to say “unreal”, in English.

The expressions on the faces of Matrix The Awakening they are so great because they use technology MetaHuman internal to Unreal Engine 5. Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss they have been digitally scanned and their faces reconstructed to measure, while MetaHuman automatically manages the animations.

He takes over from the two protagonists I, a player-controllable character recreated entirely with MetaHuman’s internal tools. The three are, therefore, involved in a highway shooting that resembles the action sequences of Matrix Reloaded. The fidelity of the city streets to a level never seen before, with rendering on PS5 and Xbox Series X at a level of quality close to that of a Blu-ray movie.

We are witnessing a dynamically managed open world where everything is calculated in real time using the physics engine of UE 5, defined Chaos. It becomes evident if we repeat the demo several times: even if the interaction is always very similar, the consequences on a physical level change from time to time.

After the narrative part ends, we have a sort of post-demo where the player can explore the immense city and take possession of the vehicles. There is also the option to switch to a camera debug, to better visualize the full extent of the world offered by Epic. This part highlights the potential of Nanite, a system that increases the visual detail without burdening the computing resources and without any annoying pop-in effect (polygonal objects that appear unexpectedly).

In previous UE 5 demos, Lumen in the Land of Nanite and Valley of the Ancient, Nanite did an equally spectacular job, but in static contexts, while Matrix The Awakening looks like a real video game, with cars, NPCs, position of the sun calculated dynamically and modifiable within the debug menus, and much more.

Nanite later supported by Lumen, UE 5’s real-time global lighting management system. Matrix Awakening sees Lumen taken to the next level, with extra performance and fidelity inindirect and diffused lighting thanks to the ability to exploit the ray tracing implemented in hardware. These systems are exceptionally heavy in terms of computing resources required, which means that Epic relies heavily on its solution. TSR (temporal super resolution) which leverages data from previous frames for the one currently being rendered to improve quality. In this regard, the part of the demo where the action stops to show a series of sequences from above that show exactly how the various technologies we have mentioned work are very interesting.

Epic also provided gods data inherent in this game world. The city is 4,138 km wide and 4,968 km long, slightly larger than downtown Los Angeles, with a total area of ​​15.79 km2. The perimeter of the city is just over 14 kilometers, while there are 260 km of roads in the city and 512 km of sidewalks, with 1,248 intersections. Overall, we have 45,073 parked cars, of which 38,146 can be driven and destroyed. We also have 7,000 buildings, 27,848 street lamps and 12,422 manholes.

They have been prepared 10 million unique assets for this demo (some have since been repeated), while all the elements of the world are illuminated by the sun, the sky and the emissive materials found on the meshes. There are no “pre-packaged” light sources for street lamps and car headlights, while 35,000 pedestrians made with MetaHuman are simulated in real time.

To which a question arises. How come Epic Games doesn’t make a full video game on this material? We have a rather large world, artificial intelligence, gameplay and interactions: in short, it seems that the bulk of the work has been done (beyond the narrative part). We do not have an answer to the question: we can only say that Epic does not currently plan to make The Matrix The Awakening a complete video game in its own right.

Of course, the demo also has limitations that distance it from photorealism. Polygonal models aren’t always perfect, as are animations and physics. Of course, from these points of view The Awakening Matrix differs from a real film because it contemplates the dimension of dynamism and interaction in real time. Also, experience limited to 30 frames per second.

That said, even in consideration of the limitations that the consoles in question bring in terms of hardware, we are still faced with something never seen in the history of graphics calculated in real time. Matrix The Awakening an experience to do absolutely, simply because silences the idea that the current generation of consoles cannot provide a substantial generational leap over the previous one. An idea that arises from the fact that all the projects released so far are cross-generational projects, that is games that must also work on old hardware and whose development started with the idea of ​​being able to run on the previous generation. The fact that Nanite works well on consoles and can be combined with ray tracing capabilities, as Matrix The Awakening demonstrates, is a remarkable achievement in itself.

You can try Matrix The Awakening with a download of about 30 GB, more information can be found here.

