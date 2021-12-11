Matrix: The Awakening, tried – Nerd4.life

We tried on the PS5 the spectacular Epic Games tech demo launched in conjunction with The Game Awards 2021: here are our impressions on Matrix: The Awakening.

Matrix: The Awakening is the sensational tech demo created by Epic Games to promote the incredible abilities of Unreal Engine 5. Launched in conjunction with The Game Awards 2021, this exciting interactive experience is only available on PS5, the version we tested, and Xbox Series X | S. There demo is basically divided into three parts: an introduction presented by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss with elements partly live action and partly digital, a strongly scripted chase sequence, but with exciting action implications and finally an exploratory phase in which we will be able to tour the city in a completely free way. Here are our impressions after you tried the demo in Unreal Enigne 5 of Matrix: The Awakening.

Enter the Matrix Matrix: The Awakening, Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves are transported to the Matrix Appearing during The Game Awards 2021 as presenters, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss accompany us in the introductory phase of The Matrix: The Awakening, telling what it is. Matrix and virtually taking us to the set of the first film of the saga, which had the undoubted merit of bringing never-before-seen special effects to the screen, as well as inventing the concept of bullet time, which is still widely used today in the videogame field. The actors then talk about how technology is approaching that kind of visual realism, as they walk in an empty environment and are surrounded by avatars that imitate their movements, but who are endowed with a different face. Until they find themselves projected into a virtual city and behind them comes a skidding car, engaged in a frantic chase with the police. Who is behind the wheel? The two of them, as Neo and Trinity.

The pursuit Matrix: The Awakening, a chase sequence Without doubt the most convincing and spectacular phase of the tech demo, theChase brings together some fanservice, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss suddenly finding themselves twenty years younger and joking about it, as well as a hefty dose of fast-paced action. It also introduces the character that we will have the task of controlling during this sequence, a girl ready to fight the system. Neo flies away, leaving the passenger seat to the new entry just as he Agents they begin to replace policemen driving steering wheels and other vehicles. Trinity suggests that the rookie take the gun and shoot the tires, and she doesn’t let her repeat it, opening fire and causing the first of a series of frightening accidents. Matrix: The Awakening, our character shoots the helicopter with a machine gun Thus begins the interactive part of the demo, in which it is necessary to stop the cars that chase us and that they have on board the Agents. The mechanics are extremely simple, the aim is constrained and it is therefore only possible to switch from one target to another, firing by pressing the right trigger and possibly waiting for the character to reload the weapon every time the magazine empties. A helicopter bursts into the scene and things get more complicated, which makes it necessary to resort to a machine gun with which to eliminate the pursuers more quickly, which nevertheless continue to multiply. But when the flying Agents crash into the columns of an underpass, a single targeted shot at the tanks, placed as the car performs a spectacular bullet time drift, closes the practice with a devastating explosion that collapses the road.

Explore the city Matrix: The Awakening, the explorable virtual city Once the chase is complete, Matrix: Awakening shows some interactive sequences illustrating the technologies available to Unreal Engine 5, allowing us to activate and deactivate them to understand exactly what their contribution is with respect to the images that scroll on the screen, strictly in motion. From Mass AI, which regulates traffic and pedestrians, to World Partition, which manages the streaming of assets in an open world context; by well-known technology Lumen, which deals with global illumination and reflections, to the Rule Processor, which arranges the objects within the scenario; from the Niagara particle system to Nanite, with its virtualized geometries; from Chaos technology, which renders physical and destruction on the screen, to Temporal Super Resolution, which performs high-quality upscaling to return superior output; finally passing through MetaSounds and MetaHuman, which manage procedural audio and polygonal models. Matrix: The Awakening, our character walks in the virtual city After the roundup, let’s go back to playing the role of the new character of The Matrix: The Awakening for a walk in the city, this time completely free and not scripted. Obviously the visual rendering of this phase of the tech demo is inevitably less impressive than the chase, in particular as regards the representation of people and their animations, but in terms of roads, buildings and vehicles the quality level is of the all unpublished. It is possible to walk, run or become estranged, activating a sort of drone that can fly freely over the city, reaching any height and accelerating one’s pace to give life to highly spectacular forays. It is during these sequences that we see the interior of many buildings, with rooms probably generated by a procedural system, but equally impressive for the degree of general care and attention to detail. Matrix: The Awakening, a ride aboard one of the many cars available Walking one also realizes how sophisticated the effects in use are, in particular i ray traced light reflections on glass and puddles. Then, if desired, it is possible to get into any parked car and drive through the streets, perhaps trying to respect the rules or indiscriminately bumping into the other vehicles, which however pushes the graphics engine a little to the limit on PlayStation 5 and highlights the drop in frame rates compared to the target of 30 fps. That’s not all: by pausing the experience it is possible to access some real-time adjustments of the lighting system and the elements arranged within the city, as well as the typical commands of a photo mode, possibly to be exploited to take some pictures with our character intent on being a tourist in the digital world of Matrix.

Matrix: The Awakening, the numbers of the demo The tech demo of Matrix: The Awakening boasts truly amazing numbers, which Epic Games has duly declared to give an idea of ​​the power of Unreal Engine 5. The City measures 4,138 x 4,968 km, slightly larger than downtown Los Angeles.

The surface of the city is equal to 15.79 square kilometers.

The perimeter of the city is 14,519 km long.

There are 260 km of roads.

There are 512 km of sidewalks.

There are 1,248 intersections.

There are 45,073 cars parked, of which 38,146 can be driven and damaged.

There are 17,000 vehicles that simulate traffic and can be damaged.

There are 7,000 buildings.

There are 27,848 lights on the roadside alone.

There are 12,422 manholes.

Nearly 10 million unique and duplicate assets have been created for the city.

The whole world is illuminated only by the sun, the sky and the reflective materials on the polygonal models. No light sources have been inserted for the tens of thousands of street lights. In night mode, almost all the light comes from the reflections on the glass of the buildings.

There are 35,000 pedestrians simulated with MetaHuman technology.

The average polygon count? There are 7,000 buildings made up of thousands of assets, each of which can be made up of millions of polygons, so we are talking about the several billion polygons needed to create just the buildings in the city.

Impressions Matrix: The Awakening, the Agents attack the car in which Trinity and our character are traveling If the goal of Epic Games was to show what next-gen really is and what the technologies available to Unreal Engine 5 actually do, there is no doubt: the tech demo of Matrix: The Awakening stands as a revelatory experience. The chase sequences bring together such a mass of polygons and effects that they can easily overcome anything seen previously on consoles, but it is clear that they succeed only by virtue of their scripted nature. In fact, when you move on to free exploration, however impressive (there are in fact moments in which those landscapes are confused with real images), you definitely return with your feet on the ground, the polygonal models of the characters do not make you cry for a miracle and the effort of the demo to maintain i 30 fps, especially in the most eventful situations, it eloquently testifies that we are in a situation that is a bit at the limit for the hardware used. Moreover, reconstruction techniques are active, which means that the native resolution of the experience is probably much lower than the perceived one. In short, an action game proper, set in a detailed and convincing city like the one represented in The Matrix: The Awakening, it will hardly be seen in this generation. However, Epic Games wanted to indicate a hypothetical point of arrival, demonstrating that it is possible to manage this type of graphics on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and that the most ambitious productions that make use of Unreal Engine 5 will be able to somehow approach this. result. When and how much is all to see.

Matrix: Awakening stands as an enlightening experience, offering a spectacular representation of Unreal Engine 5’s capabilities and offering a glimpse into the future. Seeing sequences of this genre in motion on the new generation consoles is often puzzling, although not all pieces of the puzzle boast the same extraordinary quality and some of them tend to interrupt the suggestion. After all, it is still the Matrix: small glitches cannot be missing.