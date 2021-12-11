Matrix, the experience in Unreal Engine 5 has already been destroyed by players

Launched within the last 48 hours, the Matrix experience in Unreal Engine 5 is simply a tech demo able to show players the potential of the Epic Games graphics engine. Despite this, the product was able to immediately win the attention of users, especially for the graphics very close to photorealism and the impressive production volume. Obviously the players have already broken it and we expected it a bit.

In the end, the Matrix experience has nothing of pure gameplay, if not a short shooting session on tracks. So all you can do is just get lost in the details. Some players, however, have decided to try to go beyond the borders and succeeded. In fact, it seems that the developers have not entered any kind of limit in this regard and once driving a vehicle, it is enough to simply end up in the water to be able to explore freely. That is, even more freely than that which can already be done in the tech demo.

Unfortunately there is very little to do. Leaving the boundaries of the map means finding yourself in another segment of the city, not detailed and without any kind of collision. There is also a kind of game over, difficult to reach and which brings players back to where they started. In short, not really the “out of bounds” experience that someone dreamed of. You can judge for yourself thanks to the video that you find immediately below.

At the moment Matrix Awakens is only a tech demo, but given the welcome welcome by PS5 and Xbox Series S | X users, it is not certain that in the future Warner Bros. will not decide to revive a cinematic IP video game. Now it is still too early to say, but the shooting part has certainly impressed almost all the players who have had the opportunity to try it, but never say never. Keep following Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the pipeline.