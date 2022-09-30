‘Matrix’ will become an experimental dance performance — Radio Concierto Chile

The 1999 sci-fi action classic, Matrix, will be brought to the stage in a new and attractive way. Warner Bros. Theater Venues is planning a film-to-dance adaptation that will take audiences into the Matrix in a new way. For the first time in his career, Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle will direct the production, which will premiere at Manchester’s new Factory International art space next October.

Under the title Free Your Mindthe show is presented as a “Large-Scale Immersive Performance” that takes advantage of the room’s flexible and massive spaces to capture the scope of the Wachowskis’ beloved blockbuster.

The tagline underscores that it will be a completely different way to experience The Matrix, combining immersive design and hundreds of dancers trained in hip hop choreography to create an energetic show that will draw audiences into the moment in a way not possible on screen. . It’s an odd direction for the franchise on paper, but the graceful action sequences that made the film a classic can translate well to the dance medium.

Directed by Danny Boyle

The strangest thing of all is that Boyle, who has never directed a show like this in his career, steps in as director. The closest he came was in 2012, when he was the artistic director of the London Olympics opening ceremony. In theory, that knowledge should be valid, since at that event he led thousands of volunteers and performers through musical and other numbers.

He has also had a lot of experience directing plays over the years, including a particularly star-studded one night play for charity entitled The Children’s Monologuesstarring Sir Ben Kingsley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Gemma Arterton and Eddie Redmayne, among others.

However, Boyle is best known for his work in film, as won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire and received a couple of nominations for 127 hours. Most recently, she directed the television miniseries Pistolbased on the memoir of British punk icon and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, and, on the big screen, directed the musical comedy Yesterday.





