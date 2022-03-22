Matryoshka Movies: Movies Within Movies Worthy of “Official Competition”

There is nothing more boring than listening to someone talk about themselves. Unless, of course, that person is very interesting and has a lot to say about his adventures—even if they are made up. The most important thing: to tell it like no one else in the world. Yes, we are more interested in someone who traps us with what he can tell and his ability to cajole us than the veracity of what he tells us. In this way, cinema and filmmakers – who consider themselves and their profession as something extremely interesting – have spent decades, practically a century now, narrating stories that have to do with what they do best: filming. Or act. Or lead. Or write. Or all of the above: creation is not so easily limited.

Films about films or films about the cinematographic profession are, when well executed, gems that tell us about what these artists with a cyclops complex think, live and understand. They are mostly fiction films that analyze, criticize and address the practices of creators while inventing a universe where this professional experience transfigures into a complex plot full of unusual events, feats and humorous or tragic episodes.

We recommend: Official Competition: 7 reasons to see the film

On March 24 we will see in movie theaters Official Competition – 92% (2022), by the duo Mariano Cohn + Gastón Duprat, a critical comedy that addresses in a satirical way the way in which different types of intellectual imposture coexist that, at the height of excess, give in to snobbery as the conclusion of their decline.

The directors, imbued in a discordant scene that drifts between art cinema and the entertainment profession, finally reflect on the claim in the cinematographic field. They begin with the first act of corruption: the patron who feels he is a creator. In search of transcendence and social prestige, a multimillionaire businessman decides to make a film that “leaves its mark”. That is to say, to boast in the satisfaction of greatness (critical recognition) and place oneself in the annals of History with a milestone in auteur cinema.

The businessman hires a stellar team made up of director Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Óscar Martínez). Two antagonistic legends in ideological terms, confronted by their visions of the art that overwhelms them. Lola, finally, based on pieces and methods of confrontation derived from conceptual art, influences the dynamics of the duo, favoring the explosion of both talents while they expand on assembled scenes to make the viewer laugh.

This film, which offers one of the most promising premieres of the spring, is a conspiracy to tackle an environment vitiated by snobbery. That is to say, in this case, poetic art is aimed at turning a critical posture of the sector into fiction.

Creators have different ways of expressing how they forge their works. “Poetic art” is the detailed study that artists from different disciplines carry out to expose what methodology, habits or composition regimen they use and what they think about the reasons, background, ideas or beliefs that allow them to produce a film or a book. Which is very useful for those who are just training, as this allows them to access inventions, formulas or work schemes that can serve as a starting point.

However, the most skillful in brandishing the pen of the script and the camera in the shooting with the purpose of “poetic art”, are those who provide reflection and fiction at the same time to their works. That is to say, those who, while pondering over creation, make a story, poem, sculpture or film that evidences, exposes and argues their perspective in artistic practice.

Creating is an act that adds to our ability to imagine the thought, memory and technical skills that we have coined over the course of history. To simplify a matter that is much more complex, let’s say that creation has two parts: theory and practice. Theorizing is the thoughtful, constant and dedicated reflection that allows establishing patterns, discerning exceptions, concluding rules, norms and even laws of certain phenomena. Theory comes from the observation and analysis of practice and, once abstracted, even modifies praxis. It is a mistake to believe that theory is thought in limbo: its universe is reality or the very matter from which it is born. So it is inherent to the practice and the second is transformed when there is a new finding.

In the following films you will find all these elements. They are not all, but they are the best rated by critics. In addition, they will be able to put them in the background of what has been done in this subgenre of celluloid.

8½ – 98%

Undoubtedly an exercise in style that reveals the vision of a filmmaker during his creative process. After his most recent success on screen, director Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni) tries to focus on a new project. However, he discovers that he has lost all inspiration and, to make matters worse, he does not find moments of peace due to the siege of several people. That is, the world invites you to procrastinate. As he tries to focus, he begins to remember the women and the main events that marked his life. This film is the portrait of an artist in crisis before society and before his own conscience.

Pain and Glory – 96%

According to Pedro Almodóvar himself, the film “narrates a series of reunions, some physical and others remembered after decades, of a film director in his twilight. The first loves, the second loves, the mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the sixties, the eighties, the present and the void, the immeasurable void given the impossibility of continuing to shoot. ‘Pain and Glory’ talks about creation, cinematographic and theatrical, and the difficulty of separating creation from life itself.”

Ed Wood- 92%

This film was directed by Tim Burton at a peak in his career, shortly before his noisy urge to tell nonsense took him by storm. Ed Wood is a young film director, a visionary with no academic training, fond of dressing as a woman and with very few opportunities to make movies in a big studio. However, he does not give up his efforts to become a famous director. After bringing together a curious group of characters, he makes low-budget, eccentric and not very technically careful films —which earns him the nickname of the “worst director” in history.

The Orchid Thief – 91%

Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze break down this stylistic delight that outlines a screenwriter’s creative process. It is a film of black humor (what else if it comes from Kaufman?), full of unusual flashes and that, despite this, maintains the dramatic tension with a fairly heavy intrigue that perseveres thanks to Jonze’s direction. Nicolas Cage shines with the two people who bring him. Meryl Streep also gives place with his performance.

Barton Fink- 91%

Barton Fink It is a film by the Coen Brothers that founds its essence in the breakdown of a snobbish playwright, called to write a script, who faces a kind of urban evil. It’s a mix of black comedy and film noir. Barton Fink follows the experiences of the titular character (John Turturro), a neurotic man with high intellectual pretensions (disguised as allegiance to the “everyman”) who is hired by Capitol Pictures to write film scripts after his success on Broadway. Wrapped in extremely rare situations with entertainment artists, the film unravels with a high charge the cinema of the mid-twentieth century. It satirises the world in which its two directors operate, as happens in Official Competition – 92%. Different diseases, same symptoms.

Their Finest- 88%

This delight, who cynically approaches cinema as an allegory and a method of indoctrination, founds her little empire in London in 1942. Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) is a young Londoner who is hired by the Ministry of Information to write shorts that raise the morale of the country after the Nazis bombed London. When young filmmaker Tom Buckley (Sam Claflin) notices Catrin’s talent, he asks her for help so that together they can make a movie about the war.

Bad Education – 88%

This is an exercise in bloody narrative with a very postmodern bias. It is a story told by three different people and, at the same time, traced by the harshness and horror of reality. Villainy and cinema as a media instrument to reveal catharsis are an essential part of the project. Two boys, Ignacio and Enrique, discover love, cinema and fear in a religious school in the early 1960s. Father Manolo, the school’s director and their literature teacher, is a witness and part of their discoveries. The three of them frequent each other for the next few decades, their meeting marking life and death.

The Blair Witch Project – 86%

Documentary art is one of the most complex in cinema and involves risks that not everyone is willing to take. Let us remember that this is how our relationship with celluloid began. Here, in this mockumentary masterpiece, we read a study of horror as the artist confronts the supernatural using the camera as the testimonial instrument. On October 21, 1994, Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael Williams entered a Maryland forest to shoot a documentary about a local legend, “The Blair Witch.” They were never heard from again. A year later, the camera with which they filmed was found, showing the terrifying events that led to her disappearance.

The Shadow of the Vampire – 81%

The Shadow of the Vampireor, directed by E. Elias Merhige, tells the story of the making of the horror classic Nosferatu – 97% of 1922. John Malkovich plays an FW Murnau obsessed with making a movie with a real vampire: Max Schreck, played by Willem Dafoe, who was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actor for that role. Again, horror, fiction and a critique of the limits that a film creator is willing to reach, as in Bad Education or Official Competition, they are willing to carry out.

You may also be interested in: Decalogue for filming an award-winning film by Lola Cuevas (Official Competition, Duprat + Cohn)