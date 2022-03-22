Matt Chapman signs contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays

In order to avoid salary arbitration and other things, Matt Chapman and his agent negotiated with the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his contract until the end of the 2023 season, when he is a free agent in the MLB.

Matt Chapman He was headed for free agency in the same way at the end of 2023, but in order to avoid arbitration processes in 2022 and 2023, he decided to sign for 27 million and two seasons, according to Jeff Passan.

The contract consists of 12 million per season and a bonus of 1 million for signing the extension by the Blue Jays.

Chapman came via trade to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Oakland Athletics, to whom he turned down a 10-year, $150 million offer.

Numbers for life:

503 games, 509 hits, 111 home runs, 125 doubles, 16 triples, 5 stolen bases, 251 BBs, 243 AVG and 808 OPS.

In 2021, Chapman was not a silver slugger and was not invited to the All-Star game, however, he did win the gold glove for the third time in his career.

Matt Chapman is set to hit free agency following the 2023 season, so this deal with the Blue Jays buys out his final two years of arbitration. He did not give up any free agent years. He just got cost certainty for 2023 regardless of how he performs in his first year with Toronto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 22, 2022

