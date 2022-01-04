Matt Damon advertises Bitcoin in a commercial, it is controversy on social media

Matt Damon took part in a commercial where he advertised Bitcoin explaining that ‘luck favors the bold’ and sparking a series of controversy on social media.

Matt Damon just made one spot advertising for cryptocurrency Bitcoin in which he compared the purchase of cryptocurrencies to the landing on the moon and since then the actor has been in trend on Twitter, arousing quite a few controversies among social users.

In the commercial, which aired during Sunday’s NFL games, Damon walked down a virtual corridor talking about how “the story is full of ‘almost‘”while around him appeared the images of people who have achieved success thanks to their courage by altering history.

The actor continued walking alongside the first to climb Everest, the Wright brothers’ plane – the first of its kind – and the astronauts who set foot on the moon: “For all those who have almost tried, who have almost ventured but, in the end, it has proved too much for them … for all those there are others. ”

“There are those who embrace the moment and are committed. And in these moments of truth, these men and women – these mere mortals, just like you and me – as they peer over the edge, calm their minds and strengthen their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since Roman time: Fortune favors the bold. “concluded Matt Damon.