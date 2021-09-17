Matt Damon always tries to be in Steve Soderbergh’s movies

Matt Damon admitted that he tries to land a role in every Steven Soderbergh film.

The 50-year-old actor – who has worked with the director on such films as the ‘Ocean Trilogy’, the 2009 crime comedy ‘The Informant’ and the 2013 drama ‘Behind the Candelabra’ – opened up about how his cameo in ‘No Sudden Move’ came out.

He told Collider: “I try to make every movie that Steven makes, I have to try to have at least a part in it. I think it’s 10 now.

“He called me when I was doing ‘The Last Duel’ and just told me he had another actor for that part, but as the movie moved and pushed because of COVID and everything, it opened up.”

Damon admitted that he has already read the script – which he tries to do for all of Soderbergh’s projects – which made the decision “easy”.

Loading... Advertisements

He added: “I had already read the script because I usually read what he’s working on out of interest, so I jumped at the chance to skydive and play that guy.”

There was also the bonus of sharing the screen with two of his favorite performers.

He said: “Plus it’s a scene with two of my favorite actors in the world, Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, so it was another easy yes.”

Damon is also part of the production with Project Greenlight alongside Chris Moore, Sean Bailey and Ben Affleck, while he and Affleck also co-created Pearl Street Films.

Speaking of potential projects, he admitted: “I don’t have – there are some that I’ve had in the wings, but I don’t know. I think I’m waiting for the next one who will be proposed to me “