Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel, feminists

F.to a film where the key line is pronounced by the mother-in-law (“There is no law. There is the power of men”). And then the Internet for days only talks about the hairstyles of the two protagonists. Call to work, with the two former American independent film stars, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, a feminist screenwriter (Nicole Holofcener, author of comedies with women protagonists like I don’t say anything else And Lovely and Amazing), and all the attention is focused on the red carpet and Jennifer Lopez’s tight outfit. As if to say, we might as well make plans, anchor ourselves in the present, be militant enough, glamorous enough, but there will always be some traffic jam. Or maybe not?

What to think of the common sense exhibited by Matt Damon, the ex-boyfriend from Boston who today, alongside his childhood friend Ben Affleck (he was on the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez in a re-marriage comedy that George Cukor would never have shot), he says things like, “We’ve always wanted to do what we do, ever since we were kids. Like the authors of the Australian cave paintings of 8000 years ago, we also just want to tell stories ». Matt Damon performed Mr. Ripley’s talent, but is it possible that from the diabolical calculator that came out of Patricia Highsmith’s pen she learned the lesson?

Separate careers, different lifestyles

In The Last Duel , which we will see on October 14, the latest film by 84-year-old the most vigorous of cinema, Ridley Scott, award-winning firm Matt & Ben is back to writing together, something they haven’t done since 1997, when Will Hunting-Rebel genius screened them, from the Boston apartment that “we shared as unemployed with no idea what we were doing”, in the empyrean: Silver Bear in Berlin for Matt Damon, also an actor, two Oscars for the film out of 9 nominations, including the screenplay. The two friends have since gone on separate careers (although they always read each other’s scripts and watch each other’s shots, as all good friends do). They are both producers, actors, screenwriters, Affleck also director, and in this capacity he won an Oscar for Argon In his other capacity, he lost (despite her having written a song for him, Dear Ben) And, 18 years later, Jennifer Lopez has been found, making the premiere of The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival the scene of their first public release.

The association with Harvey Weinstein

Damon on the other hand is not the joy of the paparazzi: a non-actress wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, and four daughters, it gives the impression of someone who mows the grass in the driveway with a lawn mower on Sundays, although this is probably not true. The only frisson, and he would have gladly done without, came from the association with Harvey Weinstein, the former producer sentenced (so far) to 23 years for sexual assault, to which the award-winning company owes a lot, having largely contributed to their success. After all, success is incandescent matter. Ridley Scott has a lot of it and not just because he works fast (he’s famous for that). In the interviews he tells you that “the dead periods between one film and another are horrible”, in fact in the next twelve months we will see at least eight films or TV productions bearing his brand (House of Gucci and the series Blade Runner, just to name two).

The Last Duel is one of those films that you would expect from the director of the Gladiator and gods Duelists, the work with which he debuted in 1977. Adaptation of a 2004 book by Eric Jager on the last duel of God in French history (a deadly fight to show who was right in the eyes of God), is set in France in 1386 where everyone speaks English with the most disparate accents. The title duelists are Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). The reason for the contrast between the two former friends – squires committed to saving their lives in battle, until Le Gris prefers, to mud and sharp swords, crowded beds and worldliness – is the accusation of violence that Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), makes in Le Gris.

Marguerite’s gaze

The role of Affleck, in an oxygenated version (“he is justified by Scandinavian ancestry”), is that of Count Pierre d’Alençon who does not simplify things with his whims and his habits, who are entrusted with salacious jokes (“Enter and take off your pants “). The story, which is divided into three chapters, each entrusted to the point of view of the parties involved, was written in six hands. Nicole Holofcener is entrusted with the gaze of Marguerite, the chapter bears an undemanding title: “The truth”. And the truth is, we know, often a matter of nuances, it can be a shoe not abandoned as an instrument of seduction, but lost during the escape from a brute. And it is in these folds that the repetitio imposed by the film finds its raison d’etre. But Holofcener is not only good at blending, it is also functional when it comes to removing the chestnuts from the fire to the two most famous colleagues. “Were you thinking about the Weinstein case when you were writing?” is the question. “No, or we couldn’t have avoided throwing up” she hastens to reply. “We were thinking about the system, not the single bad apple,” Damon says quietly. “To what allows a woman to be abused without making her voice heard.”

The medieval “little death”

Isn’t there a restorative anxiety in the industry? A collective sense of guilt that drives the choice to put women’s words at the center more and more often? then we ask Ridley Scott and Jodie Comer. “We didn’t make the film with that in mind. If he fixes and answers the open questions all the better. And it is understandable that given the changes underway if we talk about them »declares the director. Jodie – whose Marguerite after a very sad session of marital love in the film hears: “I trust that your “Little death” (orgasm in the Middle Ages was called that, ed) was memorable and productive “- she breathes a sigh of relief at the thought of having escaped the pyre for which she was destined and for which a specific, particularly austere look was envisaged:” Marguerite finally removes the shackles and knows she is alive. But the embrace of her husband who shows her to the public for one last time as a property of hers says it all: the question never concerned her, it concerned two men, the violence exercised on the woman was the result of a male rivalry “.

And if we talk about patriarchal codes this is certainly contemporary. Indiewire , a very popular online magazine in America, in addition to citing the excessive use of moleskin in costumes, and the fact that Damon’s hairstyle is more reminiscent of an 80s metalhead than a 14th century warrior, talks about Medieval #MeToo. The fruits fall far from the tree: it will be for this reason that, in 2021, perhaps annoyed by the fact that all the journalists’ questions are for the award-winning firm Matt & Ben, Nicole Holofcener reserves the best joke: “Sorry if I go, but I to do”.

