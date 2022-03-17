Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy look unrecognizable on the set of Oppenheimer, the new Nolan

OppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s new film has been the talk of the town in recent months, since has recruited an unthinkable number of stars. Now him biographical film of Robert Oppenheimer, the father of atomic bombhas started recording and hand in hand with the first leaks of the set, which have in the foreground Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

this movie will be Nolan’s first under the wing of Universal Pictures. The director took issue with Warner Bros.’s plan to bring the premieres to streaming via HBO Max. This caused Nolan to go in search of a new study. After an important bid between several names of weight, Universal finally reached the agreement with Christopher.

Shortly after the recruitment of stars began, having as first chosen Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt to put themselves in the shoes of Robert Oppenheimer and Katherine Puening Harrison, His couple. Shortly after the list added confirming to Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and rami maleck. When it was thought that everything had been said, many more weighty names were added, from an old acquaintance of Nolan as Kenneth Brangh until Jason Clarke.

Oppenheimer’s “small” cast.

Regarding Oppenheimer, it is known that the film is based on the Pulitzer-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This book explores the life of the brilliant mind that led the Manhattan Project and developed the atomic bomb.

Now that star recruitment has (apparently) concluded, filming began with a tailwind. Thanks to the Twitter account FilmOppenheimer the first arrives leaked set imagewhich reveals Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon on stage as Oppenheimer and the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves, respectively. The image shows that both Cillian and Matt they look unrecognizable with makeup work.

Cillian and Matt as Oppenheimer and Groves.

Fans are excited to see Nolan’s return to the World War II theme after Dunkirk (2017) and more considering the huge cast he has assembled to tell the story of the remembered physicist.

