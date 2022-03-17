Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy look unrecognizable on the set of Oppenheimer, the new Nolan

OppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s new film has been the talk of the town in recent months, since has recruited an unthinkable number of stars. Now him biographical film of Robert Oppenheimer, the father of atomic bombhas started recording and hand in hand with the first leaks of the set, which have in the foreground Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

this movie will be Nolan’s first under the wing of Universal Pictures. The director took issue with Warner Bros.’s plan to bring the premieres to streaming via HBO Max. This caused Nolan to go in search of a new study. After an important bid between several names of weight, Universal finally reached the agreement with Christopher.

