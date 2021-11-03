Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr in Nolan’s new movie?

As the weeks go by, the cast of Oppenheimer , the director’s next new film Christopher Nolan .

And so after the announcement of Cillian Murphy as the protagonist in the role of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, and rumors of a possible involvement of Emily Blunt in the role of the scientist’s wife, here comes the rumors about a possible involvement of two Hollywood stars like Matt Damon And Robert Downey Jr.

Nolan is known for preferring actors with whom he has already worked in the past and in fact Matt Damon was one of the protagonists in Interstellar 2014, but if he were to go through the double negotiation would instead be a first time for the director with the actor Robert Downey Jr.

What makes Oppenheimer’s story cinematically appealing (not just for Nolan) is the scientist’s remorse, nicknamed the father of the atomic bomb, for the deadly and destructive power of his invention. The many remorse in fact led him to promote an international control of nuclear energy and to oppose the creation of the even more destructive hydrogen bomb.

Nolan himself will write the screenplay and will draw inspiration from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Production will start in early 2022.

Oppenheimer it will mark Nolan’s first film for Universal, after splitting from his usual directing house at Warner Bros. Universal Pictures will produce the film which has a $ 100 million budget. The film will be released in theaters in July 2023.