Matt Damon and the (almost) kiss with Ben Affleck

After Venice The Last Duel arrived in New York for the premiere. Ridley Scott’s new film will star two old friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The two have been working together for years, and now consider each other as brothers, as they are very close. So close that … in the film they share a kiss!

It must be remembered that The Last Duel takes place in medieval times, and therefore the customs were very different. In an interview with ET, Affleck explained that in the original story, over the ceremonial they describe, kisses on the mouth were customary in certain situations and he and Damon wrote their script to stay true to that.

“It would have been our first kiss on the screen” Matt Damon said, speaking in the past tense because Scott decided to cut it from the movie instead. While this was a gesture that could indicate a power play or a show of respect, the director thought it might distract the audience and replaced it with a bow, which is sure to get a calmer reaction from viewers.

The two have calmly accepted the decision, because as affleck affirmed “His [di Ridley Scott] instinct it’s good enough. “

Fans are now waiting for October 15th, the date on which they will be able to see the film (without the famous kiss). In the meantime, The Last Duel posters have been made available.