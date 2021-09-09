Matt Damon and the indelible bond with the late Heath Ledger

Matt Damon pays homage to his friend Heath Ledger with a tattoo

The Oscar winner Matt Damon recently unveiled some intimate details about one of her tattoos and the bond with her colleague Heath Ledger, who passed away on January 22, 2008 at the age of 28. Heath Ledger, Australian actor and director, won the posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. Matt and Heath met on the set of The Brothers Grimm and the Charming Witch, 2005 fantasy film. Matt Damon revealed to the magazine GQ that his right arm tattoo is the same one his friend and colleague Heath Ledger had.

The actor told that he wanted to tattoo something meaningful and that the inspiration for the new tattoo came when he contacted Heath Ledger’s trusted tattoo artist. The fifty-year-old, while talking about his colleague, was visibly moved. One person defined it “Incredibly restless and creative”. During a conversation with Heath’s hairdresser, according to his testimonies, in the film The Patriot “Heath hated sitting still for so long”, when the poor hair stylist finally managed to put his wig on and fix the work, Heath got up and in the meantime he built a sculpture made of hairpins!

Scott, the tattoo artist of Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, was showing the actor some ideas he had about his laptop when Damon noticed a sign. The actor immediately asked the tattoo artist what it was, to which he replied that it was some “Bullshit that Heath had scribbled”. The actor quickly realized that this was exactly what he was looking for, the exact same thing that Heath had tattooed on his arm. Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, also has the same tattoo on her foot. Matt Damon defined the tattoo as “an angel who watches over the names engraved on his arm ”. In the same interview with GQ magazine Matt also revealed that he has a secret Instagram account!

