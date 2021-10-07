Matt Damon and the meeting with Hugh Grant who enlightened him on the “power” of Hollywood and typecasting

Matt Damon met Hugh Grant in the 90s, to collaborate with him on a project, and that meeting made him very skeptical of typecasting.

Matt Damon recently talked about a bizarre encounter with Hugh Grant, which took place in the 1990s, and which made him very wary of the typecasting. The actor, and his writing partner Ben Affleck, met with Grant shortly before the release of Good Will Hunting in 1997 after he was asked to write a film in which the British actor could star.

“Grant had all these ideas“Damon told the New York Times,”and he was explaining to me and saying things like, ‘And here comes cool Hugh and save the day.’ He kept referring to himself as ‘Hugh the cool’, by now he was so tired of those roles that he didn’t care anymore. “

Damon went on to explain: “The system was turning him into a ‘product’, something he was very good at but he was never just that, he was never just the glamorous man of romantic comedies, which he then got to demonstrate over the course of the years. years“.

As a result of the meeting, Matt became convinced that he would never allow Hollywood to characterize him or let fame ruin his passion for acting. Matt Damon, meanwhile, confessed this week to being nervous that his new film, Stillwater Girl, is often mistaken for “a thriller by Liam Neeson“The film revolves around the story of an American father who travels to France after his teenage daughter is arrested for murder.