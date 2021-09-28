Matt Damon and the rejection for Avatar: “Here’s how much I lost”

CANNES (France) – Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, France this week, Matt Damon talked about his past, his present and his future . The American actor explained his relationship with fans, life as a star and allowed himself to a sensational revelation. With admirable honesty, The Hollywood star has revealed that he has lost the biggest acting salary of all time refusing to star in Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time. The director of the science fiction epic, James Cameron, determined to want Damon as the protagonist, offered the actor ten percent of the film’s takings of 2009, but Matt politely refused. However, Avatar grossed £ 2 billion at the global box office and for Matt the loss was £ 200 million.

Matt Damon, Avatar and James Cameron

The Departed star confessed: “I was offered Avatar. I will go down in history. There will never be an actor who has turned down more money than me“. And if Matt, 50, had taken on the role of Jake Sully, who was ultimately entrusted to Britain’s Sam Worthington, he would have been the one to drive a rocket into space, and not business moguls Sir Richard Branson or Jeff. Bezos. He joked: “With these billionaires exploding into space I probably would have bought a rocket, I don’t know.” However, they weren’t all bad choices. Matt then opted for the genius shot of Ocean’s Eleven and the groundbreaking The Bourne Identity and added: “I was 27 when my life really changed and I became famous, so I was able to live quite a bit of my life as an anonymous person. And I didn’t really want fame to infect my relationships. “