Matt Damon believes superhero movies and streaming are ruining cinema

In recent years, it has become clear that the Hollywood industry would never be what it used to be, not only due to the proliferation of the superhero genre (which has effectively monopolized the worldwide box office race), but also thanks to the explosion of streaming platforms (Netflix above all) and a new way of enjoying films and TV series.

Perhaps inevitable changes, yet not everyone thinks they are advantageous in relation to cinema. Matt Damon, for example, is convinced that the combo of superhero movies and streaming services is somehow ruining the industry. The famous American actor, who we will see shortly in The Stillwater Girl, had the opportunity to address the issue during a chat with the Sunday Times.

Complaining that his kids are more interested in smartphones than movies, Damon said: “The way they watch movies today is different from how we did it. How can you watch a movie if you are texting? As a person who works this way, if someone does such a thing I can’t say I like it. Movies as we know them will not be a part of our children’s lives. And that makes me sad. “

Matt Damon on superhero movies: “They’re easier for everyone”

Damon then talked about how the collapse in home video sales in the face of the increasingly growing option of streaming pushes film studios to make films with a more “international” appeal, a choice that from his point of view contributes to making it even more enormous. the phenomenon of cinecomics.

“You can make the most profitable film, the one that could come around the world. But if you want a film to reach everywhere and work great, you have to settle for the slightest cultural confusion “, added the actor. “Today is the rise of superhero movies, right? They are easier for everyone. You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and on two occasions, almost always, the hero of the moment wins. “