Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer present the new Ridley Scott movie

October 14 will arrive in our rooms The Last Duel, the latest effort of Ridley Scott. Played by the Oscar winner Matt Damon, from the two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Story of a marriage, BlacKkKlansman), by the Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy – Hero for Game) and the two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel genius), the film brings the book by Eric Jager The Last Duel – The Last Duel.

The plot

Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that puts in threaten his life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.

The trailer

We met the cast during a press conference via Zoom, which allowed us to discover many details about this film, a story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France, and told through three points of view.

After Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together again

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are the authors of the screenplay, written in collaboration with the Oscar nominee Nicole Holofcener (Original copy).

After Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the two actors have returned to collaborate for the script of a film. A long pause of 25 years, which apparently served to gain more awareness:

I think deep down we were afraid to go back to writing. The first time we did it it was so tiring, because we didn’t know what we were doing. It literally took years. But I think making films over the past 25 years, even if only by osmosis, has taught us a lot. Precisely for this reason the writing process turned out to be so efficient. But even begging a writer of Nicole Holofcener’s caliber to come and help us turned out to be a good idea. With her on board it was easier.

The contribution of Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the entire third act, proved to be fundamental:

Matt and Ben had already started working on it and had decided to write it through three points of view. And they asked me to write the last part. And I was so excited. I was flattered and excited, I wasn’t sure I could do it but I did. It was a collaborative process.

As revealed by Matt Damon:

The idea was that the world of women would be totally ignored and neglected in the first two acts of the film, only to be revealed in the third act. Nicole basically wrote an original script because the men of the time transcribed everything very meticulously, but never recorded what the women did. So Nicole had to create Jodie’s world, Marguerite’s world, out of nothing.

For Ben Affleck the female point of view proved fundamental to this story. Through historical representation it is in fact possible to reflect on the present:

We also wanted to highlight the fact that, historically, people are largely used to the fact that women are secondary characters.

We wanted to show how corrupt, morally bankrupt and misogynist institutions create and produce people who reflect those values.

The charm of multiple points of view

The fact that the same story is told through three different points of view is undoubtedly fascinating, but as pointed out by Ben Affleck ha represents a great challenge:

It was a big challenge because we didn’t want to cheat. We didn’t want it to become an “Oh, and from my point of view, a whole other thing happens”. The film really tries to recreate and reflect that phenomenon whereby two people can have a conversation and when you ask what happened they will tell you different things in the most sincere way. And those experiences are usually the result of the places they come from, their values, their needs.

Of the same opinion too Jodie Comer, who for the first time found herself working with a director of the caliber of Ridley Scott.

I read the script and was so fascinated by its structure and the idea that there were multiple perspectives but, ultimately, only one truth. Then I remember meeting Matt and he told me about Ridley Scott and he said things like “You have to know that he works at a certain pace… he uses four, five cameras at the same time. It’s very fast”. Then I got to the set and realized he wasn’t kidding. I’ve never worked like this before. It was very fascinating to see the way he makes his decisions, his attention to detail, which goes through the characters, the locations, the sets.

And as confirmed by Matt Damon, the hand of Ridley Scott is also noticeable in the representation of the duel at the center of the story:

The Duel is described in great depth in the book but it is not cinematic. So Ridley kept the bones of the duel, but Rob Inch, our stunt coordinator, came up with this beautiful choreography with Ridley.

