Matt Damon: “Clint Eastwood only shoots scenes once, he doesn’t like to waste time”

Matt Damon collaborated with Clint Eastwood on the occasion of Hereafter and Invictus, two projects sufficient for the actor to fully understand the working modality of the famous American director. As told by Damon, the protagonist of A Fistful of Dollars would have a real passion for the scenes shot only once because he would absolutely not like to waste time.

Matt Damon in an Invictus sequence

During the Stillwater Girl promotional tour, Matt Damon recounted an anecdote about Clint Eastwood’s beloved way of working, with whom the actor collaborated on Hereafter and Invictus. The 91-year-old American has built his career on the fact that he loves editing the first or second take of every single sequence in the final version of his films. Apparently, the director would not like to waste excessive time on set. In this regard, Matt Damon said: “In Invictus I play a South African and I had some difficulty with the accent. We Americans have a totally different accent so I was definitely terrified with every line. Speaking well with a South African accent takes a lot of practice and I put in a lot of hard work. Yep. on the first day of shooting, I learned about Clint’s way of working. He shoots a scene only once and never repeats it. To which, I said to him, ‘Boss, are you sure you don’t want to repeat it again? do better! ‘And he replied:’ Why on earth? Do you want to waste our time? ‘”.

Loading... Advertisements

It is a decidedly peculiar working method based on the extreme confidence that Clint Eastwood has in himself and his actors. On the other hand, the results obtained are difficult to criticize. In fact, it is necessary to remember the two Academy Award victories of the American director for The Unforgiven in 1992 and Million Dollar Baby in 2004.

Matt Damon went on to tell: “He immediately convinced me to move on. So I was happy because I was sure I couldn’t do better!”. Matt Damon recounted this anecdote during Hot Ones, the YouTube broadcast in which stars answer questions while eating spicy chicken wings. Thanks to Invictus, Matt Damon took home his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Coming soon, the actor will return to the cinema in The Last Duel, the latest project directed by Ridley Scott and co-written with Ben Affleck.