Matt Damon comments on the love story between JLo and Ben Affleck: “I love both of them, that would be great”

The media, especially the American ones, exploded at the news of the alleged (even if confirmed by statements and photos) Backfire between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two were pinched together on several occasions in the past week, including traveling to a luxury Montana resort where they spent the weekend.

The return of ‘Brennifer’ has rekindled the hopes of many fans of the couple, who would like to see them hand in hand again as in 2003. Among them, we discovered there is also a special “fan”: Matt Damon. The actor is a longtime friend of Ben (with him he wrote the screenplay for Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, taking home the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay) and hopes that the passion between the two can rekindle.

Guest – in connection from Australia – at the talk Today to talk about his new film Stillwater, Damon was also asked about the fiery gossip: “There isn’t enough alcohol in the world to make me say anything!” he joked, adding that he had learned the news shortly before, but hiding a mischievous smile. “It’s a fascinating story, I hope it’s true. I love you both, it would be fantastic “, he then concluded.