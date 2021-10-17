Matt Damon confesses that he is a Harry Styles fan and is very proud of him

During a recent interview with People, the actor Matt Damon told a funny anecdote about being the father of three teenage girls and the events he is forced to accompany them to. In fact, at the beginning of October Damon took his three daughters Gia, Stella and Isabella to the concert of Harry Styles in Madison Square Garden.

A moment that for many of their peers represents a dream that becomes reality, being able to see their idol for the first time. Matt said on the matter: “It was fantastic. Yes, it was just amazing. My daughters love it. And the album just released, or rather the one I learned about during the first lockdown, we have it listened to on repeat“.