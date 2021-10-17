News

Matt Damon confesses that he is a Harry Styles fan and is very proud of him

During a recent interview with People, the actor Matt Damon told a funny anecdote about being the father of three teenage girls and the events he is forced to accompany them to. In fact, at the beginning of October Damon took his three daughters Gia, Stella and Isabella to the concert of Harry Styles in Madison Square Garden.

READ ALSO> Harry Styles and the spicy dedication in the text of Watermelon Sugar, did you know?

A moment that for many of their peers represents a dream that becomes reality, being able to see their idol for the first time. Matt said on the matter: “It was fantastic. Yes, it was just amazing. My daughters love it. And the album just released, or rather the one I learned about during the first lockdown, we have it listened to on repeat“.

grammy awards 2021
Photo: PrPhotos

The album to which the protagonist of Ocean’s Eleven is titled Fine Line and it is Styles’ second solo album, released in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 landed in the States. Therefore, due to the pandemic it was only possible to inaugurate the tour in September. About it Matt added jokingly: “I knew every word of every song, but perhaps I was too old to know them ”.

READ ALSO> The “New Dreams” made its debut in the name of solidarity: artists, musicians and social stars involved

Matt Damon Harry Styles: the tender gift from the singer

In the past, always during an interview, Matt had told of a surprise that Harry had prepared for his daughter Isabella, that is a video message from him: “Last Christmas, we gave my daughter a life-size hardcover of Harry and he recorded a short video where he says “hi” to her, and when she heard it she lost my mind. I think it is the best gift we have given her so far ”. Damon also admitted that the video came as a surprise to him too, that he didn’t expect the slightest bit and that he will forever be grateful to Harry for it.

Matt Damon birthday
Photo: AMPAS

