Matt Damon confirms backfire between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?

Ok, he says laughing. But Matt Damon always laughs. About the flashback (possible? Probable? Dreamed) between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, now we also know what the American actor thinks.

His best friend since they were studying together in a Boston suburb. More or less what they told us in Will Hunting Rebel Genius (the first Oscar, won together).

Matt Damon: The TV Today video

And this is not an insider or the usual friend who knows them well but does not sign and face. The words are recorded. Matt Damon (50 years old) interviewed by TV Today, he said: “I hope it’s true. I love you both and I think it would be great. I cheer for their happiness “.

While launching his new film Stillwater, Matt Damon is cheering for the return of Bennifer, 17 years after the end of love and the kitschy couple in Hollywood … After all, the two best friends, in addition to sharing school and red carpet / set, also shared the stands of baseball, basketball and American football games …

“Not even all the alcohol in the world could make me say more”, it says right after in the clip you see / hear above. But it is immediately denied. He has remained on excellent terms with Ben. Together they shot The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, one of the most anticipated films of the coming months.

Now he says to cheer on his friend. Mostly for his happiness: “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. And if it were it would be great. I talk to Ben every day, but honestly not about these things. Rather than the movie we shot together“.

The conversation continues. Although he has not been offered even a drop of liquor, his friend Matt continues in the story of his dreams about a possible return of the Bennifers.

Matt Damon and that confession about Jennifer Lopez

They show him a photo of the two of them vacationing together in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend. In the car and in the restaurant: situations that spark a rediscovered intimacy … “It seems that time has not passed for her. She is exactly as she was 20 years ago. It’s incredible.

And he, seen closely, I can say that he has definitely changed. He looks like a 48-year-old man (his age, ed). But she is crazy. I don’t know what his secret is, but it’s incredible “…

Are the Bennifers back with friend Matt’s blessing?

In short, Matt Damon blesses the return of the flame of the two former lovers. Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez became the Bennifers after they crossed paths on the set of Lilies (Italian title: Extreme love), one of the most unsuccessful films ever. Then they had replied with Jersey Girl, the film of the end of love …

She had turned him into some kind of white Puff Daddy (former boyfriend). He hadn’t been able to make her any less conspicuous. Perhaps for this reason, after two years of love, in 2004 he took refuge in the arms and heart of the girl next door Jennifer Garner…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: The Marriage Canceled in 2003

In the middle the marriage canceled in 2003 and that6.1 carat pink diamond engagement ring, signed Harry Winston e cost him $ 2.5 million.

Returned by her after the breakup (also because she immediately married Marc Antony) …

Jennifer Lopez and love lived from day to day

Anyway, it will be nostalgia for a truly golden past like the couple in question, but in the States we are talking about nothing else. She broke up with Alex Rodriguez. Him with Ana de Armas.

Those who know them well (anonymous source, in this case), said a People that the idea of ​​the two days in Montana, near his ranch, was his. And that she is fine with Ben, that a thought would do it too, but that at the moment she has no intention of making plans for the future. “They are fine, they are happy and they try to spend as much time together as possible”, concludes the anonymous source.

Do you want to put with Matt Damon’s cheering…

That in reality, between 2002 and 2004, he was never photographed with the legendary couple …

