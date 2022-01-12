“Matt Damon convinced me”

Ben Affleck reveals that it was friend and colleague Matt Damon who convinced him to ditch the Batman costume!

The star of Justice League Ben Affleck reveals to fans that friend and colleague Matt Damon helped convince him to permanently hang up his iconic Batman costume of the DC Extended Universe. The actor revealed this during an interview conducted by both Entertainment Weekly and Matt Damon himself, who recently starred opposite Affleck in The Last Duel by Ridley Scott. “I had a really bad experience with Justice League for many different reasons”Affleck said. “I don’t blame anyone, a lot of things have happened. But I wasn’t actually happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then horrible things happened. But that’s when I thought, I won’t do it again. “

Addressing Damon directly, Affleck said: “In fact, I told you about it and your opinion influenced me a lot. You convinced me to do only things that would bring me joy. Then we shot The Last Duel and I enjoyed every day on that set. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t that good. I was the bad guy. I wasn’t all the things I thought I should be when I started, yet it was a wonderful experience “. Affleck and Damon have worked on numerous projects together over the years, perhaps the most famous being Will Hunting – Rebel genius 1997, which they wrote and starred in, taking home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The two actors have also appeared in multiple films in screenwriter and director Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse franchise, especially in Dogma of 1999.

This isn’t the first time Ben Affleck has talked about his personal struggles while filming Justice League in 2017. “It was the lowest point of my career” the actor recently told Los Angeles Times. “That was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy. [Snyder] and filming. It was simply the worst experience of my career. “