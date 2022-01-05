Matt Damon criticizes his spot on Crypto.com

Matt Damon is the protagonist of a commercial sponsored by Crypto.com, aired since the end of October. Only now, many criticize the key phrase quoted by the Oscar nominee: “Fortune favors the bold”, referring to cryptocurrency investors.

Matt Damon star of the Crypto.com trend spot

The American actor, Matt Damon, is the protagonist of the trendy spot signed by Crypto.com. Damon acted out his script, stepping into the part of a motivational influencer, just like it happens in the world of football, Formula 1 and UFC (mixed martial arts), sectors in which Crypto.com is involved as a sponsor.

Of course, watching the video, this strong motivation that wants to lead to a “victory” in the various competitions, has instead been equated with a “victory” of human evolution.

And in fact, in the spot, Damon compares cryptocurrency investors to Arctic explorers, the Wright brothers and astronauts. The commercial ends with a catchphrase: “fortune favors the bold“, which, however, seems to have also been criticized by famous people in communication.

Criticism of Matt Damon

Adam Johnson, host of the Citations Needed podcast, is among the first to share his discontent about the Matt Damon commercial. Just yesterday, he tweeted as follows:

saddest thing about Matt Damon’s macho-baiting crypto pitch where the viewer must ACT NOW or he’s a weak pussy is that this is a top 3 classic pitch all financial schemes have used to goad men into forking over their paltry savings. Nothing has changed in 150 years – Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 3, 2022

Really, Carole Cadwalladr, writer for the Guardian, ha compared Crypto.com to a Ponzi scheme. Here is his totally negative comment on Twitter:

There isn’t enough yuck in the world to describe Matt Damon advertising a Ponzi scheme.

pic.twitter.com/np28O8mlHB – Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) January 3, 2022

Edward Ongweso JR., a New York City reporter in the work and technology sector commented:

This is worse than the fucking car commercials pic.twitter.com/u53fjVPbw7 – Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) January 3, 2022

Crypto.com, the ranking that does not convince on Coinmarketcap

Besides the present criticism against Crypto.com, last week he also thought about it Coinmarketcap a downgrade the cryptocurrency exchange, bringing it to the 16th place in the ranking of exchanges.

Something that was taken up by the CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, who pointed out that Coinmarketcap was not convincing, given that on Coingecko the position of Crypto.com remained in 2nd place.

At the time of writing, Crypto.com is on Coinmarketcap in 12th position while on Coingecko it has dropped to fourth position.