Matt Damon, daughter: what did you teach him?

Matt Damon, during a long interview with Sunday Times, thanked his daughter for giving him a real life lesson. It is thanks to her, in fact, that the word “f **** o“.

Matt Damon thanks his daughter

Interviewed by Sunday Times, Matt Damon said he had a very important confrontation with the daughter. The latter gave him a real life lesson and pushed him to stop using the word “f **** o“.

The actor admitted that, some time ago, he was telling a joke related to a film from many years ago, which had homosexuals as its ‘object’. His daughter did angry and left the room. Later, the young woman wrote “a treatise to explain to me how dangerous that word is“.

Matt Damon thanks his daughter: the reason

Damon’s daughter explained to her father that some words that were once used freely are now a lot dangerous. Matt admitted that it is the “word starting with f referring to homosexuals“. A language that years ago was ‘legal’, but which is no longer so today. The actor said:

“I made a simple joke a month ago, getting one lesson from my daughter, who decided to get up from the table. I told her it was a joke, that I had said that line in a movie ”.

The girl did not accept her father’s ‘justification’ and thought about writing a real one for him treaty.

Matt Damon: daughter writes him a treatise

After the joke with the word starting with “f”, Matt’s daughter left the room and worked to make the parent understand the danger of the term. Damon said:

“At that point she went to her room and wrote a long treaty relative to how dangerous that word is. So I told her I’d take that word forever, I understood“.

Thanks to his daughter’s lesson, Matt eliminated that word from his vocabulary and is now aware of what even a simple joke can cause. Damon changed his point of view and decided to share with others what the pargola taught him.