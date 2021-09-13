Matt Damon: Everything you don’t know about the American actor







Matt Damon he is one of the most popular actors in the whole world and in all modern and contemporary cinema. But not only that: he is also a successful screenwriter and producer. Awarded with the most prestigious awards in cinema, such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe, Damon has always shown his talent.

Appreciated for his versatility and the ability to embrace all the characters he plays, Damon has always been a valid choice of all the directors he has worked with, demonstrating his skills and diverse talents. There are many successful films in which he participated and which made him famous. So here’s what you didn’t know about film, height and the cameo in Thor: Ragnarok by Matt Damon.







Matt Damon: movie

From an early age, Damon has always cultivated a passion for cinema, which he shared with his great friend Ben Affleck when they met at the age of ten. After practicing the theatrical stage for some time, for 1988 he made his film debut in Mystic Pizza, in a small role.

After some apprenticeship and after playing marginal roles, he gets his first major part for the film The courage of the truth, acting alongside actors of the caliber of Meg Ryan And Denzel Washington. The mid-90s will be the key period that will turn his career around.

After being called to work by Francis Ford Coppola in 1997 in The rain man, in the same year he wrote, together with his close friend Ben, the screenplay for a film that would later become a cult: Will Hunting – Rebel Genius. For this work, the two obtained the Oscar for best screenplay the following year.

Thanks to this award, his career takes off: take part in Save Private Ryan from Steven Spielberg, takes part in Mr. Ripley’s talent and the trilogy Ocean’s (Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game, Ocean’s Twelve And Ocean’s Thirteen).

There Matt Damon’s filmography it is quite full-bodied, in the 2000s ′ it plays in The Bourne Identity (2002), to which they follow The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal (2007), is chosen for films The Brothers Grimm and the Charming Witch (2005), Syriana (2005), The Departed – the good and the bad (2006). Success is unstoppable ei film with Matt Damon they also become a guarantee of collection, as well as obtaining critical acclaim. Since 2006 he has collected a series of successful films: The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power (2006), The Informant! (2009), Invictus – The invincible (2009), Hereafter (2010), The Grit (2010), Contagion (2011), Behind the candlesticks (2013), Monuments Man (2014), Interstellar (2014), Survivor – The Martian (2015), The Great Wall (2016) and Downsizing – Live Big (2017).

With over 30 films behind him, Damon has worked with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Alexander Payne, Steven Soderbergh, Zhang Yimou, Christopher Nolan, Terry Gilliam, Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Greengrass And Steven Spielberg.

Matt Damon: height

Nearly six feet tall, Damon has never had a problem with any type of role. His physique has always been able to support high level roles, always considered for his qualities than for his physicality. If anything, the only height that can be considered, is the acting one: because Damon is always up to the roles he has played and he has also been in relation to his colleagues.

Because it’s not for everyone to be able to participate in major films at a young age, to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at just 28, to receive another nomination ten years later for Best Supporting Actor and to work with directors of first order. Not to mention the third nomination for Survivor – The Martian and the fourth as a producer for Manchester by the Sea.

So is he up to par with his colleagues? Certainly, and not only that. Because Damon has always been able to choose roles of a certain importance and, more than anything else, he was able to give them personality, character, to make them his own. To every character he plays, Damon has given him a soul, the focal part. An actor highly regarded for his versatility and commitment, esteemed screenwriter, courageous producer, Damon has always taken risks with his work and has always done well.

Matt Damon in Thor Ragnarok

In November 2017, the third chapter of the saga dedicated to the God of the north was released, that is Thor: Ragnarok. In this film, branded Marvel Studios, Matt Damon appeared in a cameo that proved completely unexpected for the audience. During an interview, the actor revealed that he was contacted by Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi: Damon, a friend of both of them, listened to their idea and decided to accept.

He thought it was crazy, but it was also brilliant: that of a theatrical actor who, being part of an intergalactic community, stages the fantasy of the character of Lok: Loki, in fact, had asked to be played by a star of the Asgardian theater, while his death would be recited.

At this moment there are also Luke Hemsworth (in the role of Thor, or those of his brother Chris) and Sam Neill (in the role of Odin, who had worked with Waititi in Savages on the Run). It seems that all the cast members had a great time, both the three actors, and Tom and Chris who saw each other differently. In short, another good experience for the American actor.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, features Chris Hemworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba And Anthony Hopkins respectively in the role of Thor, Loki, Heimdall and Odin, while among the new entries there are Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban And Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner / Hulk). Some cameos are so fast they haven’t even been credited, as happened to Damon’s himself.

Sources: IMDb, biography