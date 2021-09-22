Matt Damon Explains His Daughter Refuses To See Will Hunting – Rebel Genius Because “It Might Be A Good Movie” | Cinema

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cotin. The star, in a speech on CBS Sunday Morning (via Entertainment Weekly), gave a tasty family anecdote relating to one of his three daughters, specifically the youngest of the trio, the one born in 2010 (in reality, the actor considers like his daughter also Alexia Barroso, born in 1998 from the previous union of his wife Luciana Bozán Barroso).

is currently engaged in the press promotion of, the Tom McCarthy film with

Matt Damon explained that his daughter doesn’t want to see Will Hunting, the film that gave him and Ben Affleck an Oscar in 1998, because “It could be a good movie” and prefers to remind his father to keep his feet on the ground by giving priority to the bad movies he took part in.

Refuses to watch Will Hunting – Rebellious Genius. He doesn’t want to watch a movie of mine if he thinks it might be a good movie. He prefers to throw me * from him! My daughter reminds me of stuff like “Hey dad, do you remember that movie you made, The Wall?” and I “It was called The Great Wall!” observation to which he responds with “Dad, there was nothing ‘great’ about that movie!”. It keeps me grounded.

Below you will find the official synopsis of the film with Matt Damon and Robin Williams:

In the slums south of Boston, 20-year-old Will Hunting lives in a precarious and disorderly fashion with some thug friends and makes a living working as a janitor in the math department of the famous MIT. Between chats, and in occasional encounters, Will indulges in sudden historical quotations and effortlessly solves a math problem that seemed very difficult. All this attracts the attention of prof. Lambeau, who begins to follow Will until the boy, arrested after yet another fight in a bar, is sentenced to prison. Lambeau intervenes and obtains his freedom, promising the judge to entrust him to a psychologist for adequate treatment. At first Will mocks the doctors who try to cure him, then Lambeau decides to rely on Sean, an old college friend. The two begin to talk. Sean has recently lost his wife, and it’s a void he still can’t absorb. Will understands this and uses it to put him in trouble. A difficult but very frank relationship is established between the two, which nevertheless seems to lead to a breakup. Very annoyed with the trend of things, Lambeau scolds Sean harshly, bringing to the surface ancient frictions of the days of the university. Meanwhile Will, who has turned down important job offers, meets Skylar, a Harvard student, with whom he begins a relationship. Skylar confesses to him that she is in love but he rejects any affective speech, mindful of the disappointments and violence received during childhood and adolescence. Having gone through the same difficulties, Sean finally finds the right arguments and words to come to a new understanding with his patient, who eventually bursts into tears and is persuaded to go to California to join the girl who loves him. Will then drives off in the car his friends gave him for his 21st birthday.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!