Matt Damon, fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “I hope they get back together”

A holiday between two old friends or a flashback after 17 years and a lot of loves after? Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at least those who have never forgotten them together, cheer for the happy ending after the escape of the two in Montana, in recent days. And they are in excellent company: Matt Damon who with Ben has practically grown up (they have been friends for over forty years) is among the supporters of the reunion.

“I hope it’s true,” said Damon speaking to the TV program Today, “I love both of you, that would be great”. There is no talk of blurting out about this issue. “There’s not enough alcohol in the world to make me say something about it.” he assured, declaring that so far he had never heard anything about the alleged escape of the two ex. A true friend, after all, never plays tricks.

The question remains more than open and the lack of confirmations or denials blows on the fire of gossip, now rampant. “It was just the two of them on vacation.” had revealed last Monday a source to the magazine Us Weekly “Together they seemed very happy.” According to another insider the whole thing should not arouse any surprise, because despite the lives of the Bennifer, as they were nicknamed at the time of their love, have long taken different paths, “They have always loved each other”, adding that if they ended up together again the people close to the actress and singer would not be surprised that much.

What is certain is that if it really happened it would be the least predictable reunion ever. They may have remained on good terms, but they have come a long way separate. Affleck has been single since last January after an affair with the actress Ana de Armas the first important after the farewell to the ex-wife Jennifer Garner ten years of marriage and three children, not to mention the tug-of-war with the TV producer Shookus, Lindsay. J.Lo. just broke with Alex Rodriguez, with which she arrived a step away from the altar. A path, on closer inspection, very similar to that of the first story with Affleck, which ended in 2004, the year in which they should have said “yes”.

Before the former baseball player, less important stories, apart from the one with Marc Anthony with whom he had two children, Emme and Max. The breakup with Rodriguez was as sudden as the gossip about Affleck: he would have been the one to make a misstep (or more than one, according to the malicious) betraying Lopez with a showgirl, Madison LeCroy. Something that J.Lo would never forgive him, despite the attempts to keep the pieces together, even for their respective children, now become inseparable.

Now there is only one piece to complete the love puzzle of the moment: there will be a new chapter for the Bennifer? “They had a face-to-face that rekindled the spark,” assured a source close to the two to US Weekly, and everything would progress very quickly. At that point, there is no doubt, Matt Damon will be ready to toast, without needing to keep his mouth sewn anymore.

