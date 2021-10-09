Matt Damon had to receive a permit to shoot his scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon had to obtain a permit from the Australian government to shoot his scenes in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the occasion of the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, i Marvel Studios they officially announced Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the saga on the God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth in which Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the Powerful Thor. The release date of the Taika Waititi in theaters had been set for November of 2021 but, due to the pandemic, the arrival of the cinecomic has been postponed to May 6, 2022.

In the course of a profile drawn up by GQ, Matt Damon spoke of his return in Thor: Love and Thunder in the shoes of the same Asgardian actor that he played Loki in a play in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), revealing that he had to obtain special permission from the Australian government for yourself and your family due to severe restrictions on entry into Australia to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

“There were government officials who contacted me and they explained to me in no uncertain terms: the only reason we’re letting you in [in Australia] it’s because manufacturing is creating jobs. Now, can production live without me? Absolutely. But in this way you begin to divert attention from funny things with the risk of not making them so anymore, do you understand what I mean? “

Fortunately, in the end, the pandemic did not represent a major obstacle to filming the cinecomic and, although only been on set for two days, Matt Damon was able to stay with his family in Australia for a full five months. With regard to Thor: Love and Thunder, Damon added “it’s going to be funny, it’s going to be a great movie, so I’m always ready for these things.“

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunder, written by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for May 6, 2022, will see in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus).

SYNOPSIS

“In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, we find Thor, without his mighty hammer, imprisoned on the other side of the Universe and struggling with time to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his planet and the end. of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of a powerful, new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly encounter in the gladiator arena that pits him against his former ally and friend, the Incredible Hulk!“

