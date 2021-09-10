Matt Damon has a tattoo in honor of Heath Ledger

Matt Damon

Matt Damon has the same tattoo engraved on his arm as his late friend Heath Ledger.

The two actors met in 2005 on the set of the film “The Brothers Grimm and the Enchanting Witch”. A few years later, Matt tracked down Heath’s tattoo artist and asked him to replicate the same ink that the Australian star possessed, which is a “strange curved line”.

“I wanted to have something that Heath had too,” Damon told HuffPost.com. “It’s a tattoo Heath had on his arm.”

“Scott, his tattoo artist, showed it to me on his computer and so I asked him, ‘Scott, what’s that?’ And he: «I have no idea. It will be some scribble Heath has seen somewhere. ‘ And I said to him: “I want just that then.”

Speaking of his admiration for Ledger, Matt added: “Heath was an incredibly restless and creative person. I talked to the person who did his hair in “The Patriot” and she said she really hated sitting still…. “

“He was a sensitive person. It was really special, ”he added.

Ledger died in 2008 from an accidental drug overdose.