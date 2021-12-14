News

Matt Damon has a top secret Instagram account

Matt Damon

The 50-year-old star of “Jason Bourne” uses the profile to communicate privately only with friends and family: “I have 76 followers and have published 40 posts since 2013.”

Matt Damon shies away from social media, but has a top secret Instagram account that he only uses to communicate with friends and family.

The fifty-year-old star of “Jason Bourne” admitted this in an interview with GQ magazine, also saying that he is not interested in other social sites, such as Facebook and Twitter.

“I never got the point. And as time goes by, I feel more and more in line with my decision. I understand wanting to be connected to everyone on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m already connected, really, to everyone that interests me. And then there is Twitter, I don’t think my first instinctive response to something is necessarily to be shared with the whole world ».

After actually making public his opinion on the inflated social networks, Damon has however confessed to having “a very private Instagram account” which he uses to see the photos of his friends’ children and on which he only occasionally posts things about him.

“I have 76 followers and have published 40 posts since 2013,” he added.

