Matt Damon has revealed that he has a secret Instagram account

There is also Matt Damon on Instagram: revealed that he has an account!

For now it remains secret because the 50-year-old actor has not added what it is but who knows, maybe you can find it based on the details he told about it.

In an interview on GQ, he first said what he thinks about social media: “I never got the point. And the more time goes on the more I feel better and better about this decision. I understand wanting to be connected to everyone on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to whoever I need to be connected. And then Twitter, just by reflex I don’t think my first stupid answer to something must necessarily go around the world“.

So we switch to Instagram and here he admitted to having “a very private account“, which he uses to see the children of friends around the world growing up and posting occasionally, as the magazine reports.

“I have 76 followers and have published 40 posts since 2013“he added and showed one of the photos to the reporter, who said it was a picture of one of the actor’s daughters, 15-year-old Isabella.

