Matt Damon haunted by the past in “The Bourne Supremacy”, on tv tonight

“Two years ago Jason Bourne he has given up on his past and he never looked back… but his past has not given up on him“, The first words of the trailer of”The Bourne Supremacy“, Tonight on tv on channel 20 from 21.04.

The action movie of the 2004, is the sequel to “The Bourne Identity”Where Matt Damon was already in the shoes of Jason Bourne, a former hitman who left behind his profession as a killer for the agency Treadstone to indulge in a new life in Greece with Marie Helena Kreutz (Franka Potente).

Italian trailer of “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)

“The Bourne Supremacy”, the plot of the sequel

The tranquility of Bourne’s new life is cracked by the his past that fell againto imprudently on his present. A Russian government agent, Kirill, frames the former hitman by putting his fingerprints at the crime scene where he murdered two CIA agents.

Kirill threatens Jason’s own life who manages to escape them, while Marie is wounded by a gunshot. The Deputy Director of the CIA Landy (Joan Allen), victim of false leads left by Kirill (Karl Urban), undertakes investigations on Bourne’s past by discovering its implication in the now decommissioned Operation Treadstone.

As he finds himself increasingly crushed by his own past and unfounded accusations, the former support agent Nicky Pearson (Julia Stiles) reveals to Bourne that the assistant director of the mission Ward Abbott (Brian Cox) could be involved in more than just official missions.

Far from complete, the pursuit of own identity and past also continues in “The Bourne Supremacy“, Thriller that placing itself in complete continuity with the previous film and reminding us that”There is no place that takes you away from the past. It always reaches you“, He gives us 120 minutes of an honest action movie.

Debora Troiani

