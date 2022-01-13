Matt Damon helped me save my career

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Ben Affleck said that close friend and colleague Matt Damon played a vital role in convincing him to reshape his career after the “Justice League” experience.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon great friends and colleagues

Over the course of his long career, 49-year-old Ben Affleck has had ups and downs, but he is certain that a constant and valued presence has been that of Matt Damon.

Affleck called Damon “a major influence” on his decision to draw a line when it came to the kinds of parts he would face. The experience of the interpreter in “Justice League” for example was definitely a test not to be repeated in his career. And it is with his colleague Matt Damon (with whom he won the Oscar for best original screenplay with “Will Hunting – Rebel genius”), that the interview took place during which they talked about life, love and all roles.

The words of the actor about his roles

“I’ve had a really bad experience with ‘Justice League’ for a lot of different reasons,” Affleck told Damon for EW. “Many things happened. But the reality was, I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really shitty things happened, horrible things. But that’s when I thought, I won’t do it again. […] Then we went to do “The Last Duel” and I enjoyed every day in this movie. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I should be when I started, yet it was a wonderful experience. And they were just things that came and that I wasn’t chasing “.

Affleck co-wrote “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener, and also starred in the supporting role of Count Pierre d’Alençon, for whom his performance was highly regarded.

The actor will reprise his role as Batman in the next episode “The Flash”. Ben Affleck said earlier this month that playing Batman again was a lot healthier for him than before.

“Perhaps my favorite scenes and best performance of Batman were in the Flash movie. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting, different, but not inconsistent with the character. “ Warner Bros. will release Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” in US theaters on November 4th.

Roberta Rosella

01/13/2022