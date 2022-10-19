Matt Damon: His best-rated film by critics

Matt Damon He is an actor who has a successful career. A four-time Academy Award nominee, the actor has a long history of success on the big screen.

Damon is the protagonist, for instance, of the Jason Bourne franchise. He has worked on Interstellar, The Martian, Ford vs. Ferrari, Invictus, Ocean’s Eleven, Saving Private Ryan, Good Will Hunting and many more hits.

Here we review his three best films according to critics, to finally find the best of his films.

Behind the candlestick

Directed by Steven Soderbergh has, in addition to Damon, Michael Douglas in the cast. It is a chronicle that recounts the six-year romance of the artist Liberace and his young lover Scott Thorson. It currently has a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

True Grit

Directed by Ethan and Joel Coen, this film also has Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Bridges and Josh Brolin in the cast. It is the story of a teenager who asks for the help of a sheriff to find the murderer of her father. It has a 95% critical acceptance rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Good Will Hunting

The tape that marked a before and after for Matt Damon, this tape that found him with Ben Affleck and Robin Williams was directed by Gus Van Sant. It tells the story of an MIT janitor who has an excellent gift for mathematics, but who requires the help of a psychologist to find his way in life. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a 96% critical acceptance rating, making it their best film.