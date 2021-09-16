Matt Damon: “I knew The Great Wall was going to be a disaster right from the shoot”

Matt Damon returns to talk about The Great Wall flop admitting he was aware of the failure right from the shoot and adds that he no longer wants to experience that feeling on a set.

Matt Damon returns to talk about one of his less successful films, The Great Wall, specifying that he understood that it would turn out to be a disaster right from the shooting.

The Great Wall: Matt Damon in a scene from the film

In 2016 Matt Damon traveled to China to star in Zhang Yimou’s costume film, The Great Wall, which proved to be a box office flop. The actor retraced the negative experience during the Marc Maron WTF podcast admitting:

“In my mind I heard a voice saying ‘This is exactly how disasters happen.”. Damon realized that The Great Wall would end badly when he realized that Hollywood backers were putting pressure on Zhang Yimou to sacrifice his vision.

“It’s not consistent. It doesn’t work as a movie. I came to rethink the role of a professional actor, I said to myself ‘OK, I have four more months. end. It’s the worst feeling you can have on a creative level, I hope I’ll never try it again “.

The Great Wall also found itself at the center of controversy regarding casting choices. Many have lashed out at the film for perpetuating the stereotype of the white savior, as Damon plays a European mercenary warrior who helps the Chinese fight invaders. Damon explained that he was thinking about race when he read the script, noting:

“I’ve seen the story-like movie of Lawrence of Arabia, Dances with Wolves and Avatar. A stranger immerses himself in a new culture, discovers its value, brings a certain skill from the outside that helps them in their fight against the enemy. and they have all changed forever. “