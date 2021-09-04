Matt Damon is a huge fan of Myst and didn’t want The Bourne Conspiracy to be a FPS

Celebrities are just like us! Who would have thought? Starting with Henry Cavill’s Warhammer Obsession for Me Competing Olympic Athlete Shaking the Witcher Medal It was really cool to see these nerdy little snippets in all corners of the media.

You can add Matt Damon to that list as well, as in the recent episode of Hot Ones he talks about his love for Myst and how the game influenced his decision to turn down a role in Bourne Conspiracy despite being offered “a lot of money. “

