Matt Damon is a huge fan of Myst and didn’t want The Bourne Conspiracy to be a FPS

Celebrities are just like us! Who would have thought? Starting with Henry Cavill’s Warhammer Obsession for Me Competing Olympic Athlete Shaking the Witcher Medal It was really cool to see these nerdy little snippets in all corners of the media.

You can add Matt Damon to that list as well, as in the recent episode of Hot Ones he talks about his love for Myst and how the game influenced his decision to turn down a role in Bourne Conspiracy despite being offered “a lot of money. “

When asked if he wasn’t involved in the 2008 edition because it wouldn’t be like Myst, Damon said, “I didn’t want to do it, kind of a first person shooter. They offered me a lot of money, but it was as if I could have earned more… You should have thought about it a little more ”.

Damon then touched on the classic puzzle Cyan Worlds, saying, “You know, like Myst. I love this game. So I was like, you know, ‘more like a mystery’. and he did it without me. “

This isn’t the first time Damon’s love for Myst and his subsequent absence from Bourne’s storyline come to light. When the game first appeared, Articles were reported Jason Bourne’s Mysterious Adventure Wants. But it’s always nice to hear it from a horse’s mouth, even if that mouth is suffering from hot-wing trauma.