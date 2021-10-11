Matt Damon jokes with Ben Affleck for being too good

It seems strange that two actors so close-knit, seen together on the big screen and, as far as we know, great friends even in real life, can make certain statements! Yet… it was actually just a joke, that which Matt Damon (Mr. Ripley’s talent, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal) he did talking about his colleague Ben Affleck (At the top of the tension, The truth is he does not like you enough, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), now that they have a new project in place that will again see them collaborating in very close contact.

The two actors, among the most sought after stars in Hollywood, find themselves working together again: 25 years after having shared the same set during the making of Will Hunting – Genius rebel – film directed by Gus Van Sant (Cowboy Drugstore, The love that remains, The forest of dreams) in 1997 -, for which they wrote the screenplay together, also working as actors, and for which they won an award Oscar right for the best original screenplay.

Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, therefore, evidently not yet paid for that experience and almost five decades have passed since then, they decided to try again and wrote together The Last Duel, a historical drama film, directed by Ridley Scott (Who protects the witness, Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downed, The Counselor – The attorney), which features both actors in the two main roles. The theatrical release is scheduled for October 14, 2021.

Matt Damon jokes with his friend Ben Affleck

With The Last Duel, medieval drama about the last sanctioned trial in France, the writing collaboration between the two actors returns which, as already said, right from the times of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, they had not been together for almost 25 years in front of a screenplay to write. Apparently, in fact, writing another film together was a huge undertaking that the two friends thought would never happen again.

As stated by Matt Damon with respect to the new collaboration with his friend Ben Affleck:

“We hadn’t written together anymore mainly due to timing. When we did Good Will Hunting, we didn’t really know what we were doing and it was so time-consuming. It has taken literally years and we have written thousands of pages. We were so inefficient the first time we were afraid to write another script and weren’t sure it would happen again due to the weather.

And, again, always Damon:

“But I think that by only making films for 25 years now, we’ve figured out the structure, so it turned out to be a really efficient process. And we got the job done with Nicole’s help [Holofcener, la loro co-sceneggiatrice], who is an incredible writer. It certainly helped simplify the manufacturing process. “

Instead, I respect the new one collaboration with his friend Ben Affleck the good Matt Damon has no doubts, and even jokes: