Matt Damon “My daughters judge my films without mercy”

Matt Damon, the protagonist of The Girl from Stillwater, talked about the relationship with her daughters, explaining how these have no mercy when it comes to judge movies in which their dad plays.

Venice 2017: Matt Damon at the Downsizing photocall

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new film, The Girl from Stillwater, Matt Damon explained that his daughters show no mercy when it comes to judging the films he is involved with. 15-year-old Isabella, for example, refuses to see one of the actor’s most beloved films, Will Hunting.

“He doesn’t want to see any movies I’m acting in that might be good. She just likes to take me apart“Damon said, laughing and adding:”My daughter said ‘Hey, remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ I said ‘It was actually called The Great Wall’, then she retorted by saying ‘Dad, there was nothing great about that movie’. In short, it keeps me with my feet firmly planted on the ground“.

Loading... Advertisements

The actor also recalled the “family reunion” he had with his wife Luciana and their four daughters, following which he agreed to take on the role in The Girl from Stillwater, in which he plays an oil rig worker who goes to France to get his daughter out of jail. The family has established the rule that they must not be separated for more than two weeks at a time. However, the one directed by Tom McCarthy was the first film for which they “violated” the rule and Damon admitted: “I have to say it was really tough“However, he likes his daughters to see how passionate about work he is.

“I love that they know I love my job. They know it takes time and a lot of work, and that it fills me“said Damon, who has already announced that he will avoid working again this fall so that he can settle his family in New York and prepare his daughters for their new schools. It is important for him to be a present father.”Look, they’re growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had, so let’s keep an eye on that.“said the actor who, however caring he tries to be, admits he is also concerned about his daughters living such a privileged lifestyle.”I worry but then I think that when I got to Harvard I met a lot of rich guys and some of them suffered a lot. Their parents weren’t there for them, at all. And I remember thinking ‘Oh, I get it. All that money solves nothing“, he has declared.

Finally, the actor from Survivor – The Martian recounted how being a father also affects his emotions. At the recent premiere of Stillwater’s Girl at the Cannes Film Festival, Damon was moved by the five minutes of applause he received from the audience. The actor then explained that it is not so rare for him to cry these days: “I think I’ve been more emotional since having children. It’s like my job has gotten a lot easier, because I don’t have to try. I don’t have to reach for any emotion, be it joy or pain, because it’s all within reach, as the stakes are so much higher when having children.“.