Matt Damon, new images of “The Girl from Stillwater”

The expectation is growing for the release of the film, which marks the return to directing of Tom MCCarthy

“What’s the truth about Lena’s murder?” That’s what the Oscar winner will have to find out Matt Damon in Tom MCCarthy’s new thriller, “The Stillwater Girl”, In Italian cinemas from next September 9th.

The film marks the return behind the camera of McCarthy, Oscar winner for “The Spotlight Case” and in the cast, alongside Damon, are Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin.

Matt Damon, a father who tries to prove his daughter’s innocence

The film, presented out of competition at the 74th edition of Festival from Cannes last July, he tells the story of a father who tries in every way to prove the innocence of his daughter, accused of the worst crime. Matt Damon is just this father, Bill Baker, a oil worker from Oklahoma that arrives in Marseille where his daughter Allison has been in prison for five years for one homocide who says he has not committed. Meetings and awareness lead to ever-increasing tension for a thriller that has already garnered numerous acclaim, starting with the interpretation of Matt Damon.

The film, partially inspired to the murder of Meredith Kercher, did not like it Amanda Knox who, close to the release in American theaters, complained the continuous use of his first name, without authorization, and his story also for plots “freely” inspired by his story, highlighting how the film describes a person “guilty and unreliable”.

